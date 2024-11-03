Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, Test Series: Blackcaps Clinch Historic Test Sweep At Wakhande - Data Debrief

India lost four within the first eight overs with Patel taking two, sending stumps flying to account for Shubman Gill then having Sarfaraz Khan caught for one run apiece

India Vs New Zealand, Test Series
Ajaz Patel was the star of the third Test
India were whitewashed in a three-match home Test series for the very first time as New Zealand sealed a 25-run victory in the final match at Wankhede on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Having given themselves hope of avoiding a 3-0 defeat on day two, India found themselves chasing 145 for victory on a difficult pitch after Ravindra Jadeja had Ajaz Patel (8) caught by Akash Deep.

However, Rishabh Pant’s fine 64 off 57 balls was not enough for the hosts as the wickets tumbled around him, Patel scalping six in the second India innings to take his tally for the match to 11.

India lost four within the first eight overs with Patel taking two, sending stumps flying to account for Shubman Gill then having Sarfaraz Khan caught for one run apiece. 

The Mumbai-born seamer finally got Pant’s all-important wicket 22 overs in following a successful review from Tom Latham, and India never looked likely to complete the chase from there.

Glenn Phillips got in on the act with two wickets in two balls to dismiss Ravinchandran Ashwin (8) and Akash (0) before Patel finished things off when his spin ball beat the attempted sweep of Washington Sundar (12).

Data Debrief: Black Caps make history

This is the first time India have lost a Test series 3-0 on home soil in their history, and the first time they have lost three red-ball matches in any single home series since 1983.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

They were last blanked on their own turf in the format in a two-match series versus South Africa in 2000.

It is also the first time New Zealand have ever won three Tests in a single series, while Patel now has 25 wickets in two Tests at the Wankhede Stadium – the most by any visiting bowler at a single venue versus India.

