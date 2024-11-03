Sports

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics

Team India suffered their first-ever 3-0 home series loss on Sunday, October 11 as the tourists secured a deserved win in the third and final Test match in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant played a marvellous knock of 64 but apart from him, none of the Indian batters could stitch up a partnership as the hosts lost by 25 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. In the process, New Zealand became the first team in the history of the game to beat India 3-0 in their own home in a 3-match series. Ajaz Patel registered 11 wickets in the match as the local boy went on to scalp the Player of the Series award.