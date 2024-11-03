Sports

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics

Team India suffered their first-ever 3-0 home series loss on Sunday, October 11 as the tourists secured a deserved win in the third and final Test match in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant played a marvellous knock of 64 but apart from him, none of the Indian batters could stitch up a partnership as the hosts lost by 25 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. In the process, New Zealand became the first team in the history of the game to beat India 3-0 in their own home in a 3-match series. Ajaz Patel registered 11 wickets in the match as the local boy went on to scalp the Player of the Series award.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test, Day 3
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

New Zealand's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the three test match series against India at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

1/8
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, Rachin Ravindra, center, and Tom Blundell chat as they walk off the field after winning their third and final Test cricket match at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

1/8
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's players celebrate their team's win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

1/8
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravindra Jadeja holds up the ball to celebrate his five-wicket haul during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

1/8
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

2/8
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Aijaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

3/8
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Rishab Pant plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

4/8
NZ vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3
IND Vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

5/8
IND Vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 3
NZ vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, and Aijaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

6/8
NZ vs IND 3rd Test
IND Vs NZ 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Rishab Pant raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

7/8
Indias Rishab Pant
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Rishab Pant plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

8/8
NZ vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3
IND Vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 3 Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel holds up the ball while celebrating their win in the third Test cricket match against India at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. New Zealand beat India by 25 runs to clean-sweep the series 3-0.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Five Reasons For India's First-Ever 3-0 Test Series Whitewash On Home Turf
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics
  4. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said
  5. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: India Suffer Shocking 3-0 Clean Sweep To Visiting New Zealand In Mumbai
Football News
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Hoping Konate Avoids Serious Injury After Coming Off At Anfield
  3. Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics
  4. Celtic FC 6-0 Aberdeen FC, Scottish League Cup: Rodgers Delighted As His Side Secures Final Spot
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 5 Injured After Grenade Attack In Srinagar
  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu: Teen Domestic Help Found Dead At Employer's House In Chennai
  4. Delhi Observes Foggy Morning; AQI Recorded At 400 In Some Areas
  5. Amit Shah Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Security Of ‘Maati, Beti Roti’ | Key Proposals
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  3. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  4. Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced
  5. Middle East: Israel Captures Senior Hezbollah Operative; 11 Injured In Tira After Khamenei's Threat
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival