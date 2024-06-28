India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit, Surya, Axar Help India Book Final Spot - In Pics

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the run-out of England's Adil Rashid during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
England's Harry Brook, left, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's Hardik Pandya, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Parts of the ground are seen covered after wet outfield delayed the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.