India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit, Surya, Axar Help India Book Final Spot - In Pics

India booked their T20 World Cup final spot after beating England by 68 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After being put to bat on a slow surface, India scored an above par 171, thanks to Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and contributions from the lower-order. England, however, chasing the target just could not stay in the fight and fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for just 103. India and South Africa will now take on each other at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to be crowned the T20 World champions.