India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit, Surya, Axar Help India Book Final Spot - In Pics

India booked their T20 World Cup final spot after beating England by 68 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After being put to bat on a slow surface, India scored an above par 171, thanks to Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and contributions from the lower-order. England, however, chasing the target just could not stay in the fight and fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for just 103. India and South Africa will now take on each other at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to be crowned the T20 World champions.

T20 World Cup: England vs India | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

1/10
Virat Kohli shake hands with Englands captain Jos Buttler
Virat Kohli shake hands with England's captain Jos Buttler | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

2/10
Rohit Sharma celebrates the run-out of Adil Rashid
Rohit Sharma celebrates the run-out of Adil Rashid | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the run-out of England's Adil Rashid during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

3/10
Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of Liam Livingstone
Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of Liam Livingstone | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

4/10
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates Harry Brooks wicket
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates Harry Brook's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Kuldeep Yadav, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

5/10
Harry Brook plays a shot against India
Harry Brook plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Harry Brook, left, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

6/10
Hardik Pandya plays a shot against England
Hardik Pandya plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Hardik Pandya, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

7/10
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against England
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

8/10
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against England
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

9/10
Indias captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

10/10
Rain delayed match
Rain delayed match | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Parts of the ground are seen covered after wet outfield delayed the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

