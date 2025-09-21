Australian team members celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after they won the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India’s Smriti Mandhana receives the ‘Player of the Match’ award during the presentation ceremony after the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India’s Deepti Sharma receives an award during the presentation ceremony after the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Kranti Goud and Renuka Singh congratulate Australia’s players after the latter won the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Harleen Deol walk towards the pavilion after the end of Australia's innings during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. () (PTI09_20_2025_000296B)
Australia’s Beth Mooney celebrates her century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Australia’s Beth Mooney celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Kranti Goud takes the catch of Australia’s Ellyse Perry during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Australia’s Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Australia’s Georgia Voll celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.