Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI: Mandhana's 50-Ball Ton Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose Series 1-2

Smriti Mandhana's 50-ball hundred, the second-fastest in women's ODI history, went in vain as India's quest for a world-record chase in the series-deciding third game against Australia ended in a 43-run defeat, in New Delhi on Saturday (September 20, 2025). In reply to Australia's mammoth 412 all out, their joint highest-ever innings total, India fumbled after Mandhana's dismissal at 125 (63 balls, 17x4, 5x6) to fold up at 369 in 47 overs. Deepti Sharma (72 off 58 balls) and Sneh Rana's 65-run stand for the eighth wicket gave a glimmer of hope but once the former departed, things went downhill for the hosts.