Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI: Mandhana's 50-Ball Ton Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose Series 1-2

Smriti Mandhana's 50-ball hundred, the second-fastest in women's ODI history, went in vain as India's quest for a world-record chase in the series-deciding third game against Australia ended in a 43-run defeat, in New Delhi on Saturday (September 20, 2025). In reply to Australia's mammoth 412 all out, their joint highest-ever innings total, India fumbled after Mandhana's dismissal at 125 (63 balls, 17x4, 5x6) to fold up at 369 in 47 overs. Deepti Sharma (72 off 58 balls) and Sneh Rana's 65-run stand for the eighth wicket gave a glimmer of hope but once the former departed, things went downhill for the hosts.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Cricket match photos_1
IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australian team members celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after they won the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

2/13
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Cricket match photos_Smriti Mandhana
IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India’s Smriti Mandhana receives the ‘Player of the Match’ award during the presentation ceremony after the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

3/13
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Cricket match photos_Deepti Sharma
IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India’s Deepti Sharma receives an award during the presentation ceremony after the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

4/13
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Cricket match photos_Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh
IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India's Kranti Goud and Renuka Singh congratulate Australia’s players after the latter won the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

5/13
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Cricket match photos_Deepti Sharma
IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India's Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

5/13
India Australia Womens Cricket
Australia India Women's Cricket | Photo: PTI Atul Yadav

India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

6/13
IND-W vs AUS-W
AUS-W vs IND-W | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

7/13
AUS-W vs IND-W
IND-W vs AUS-W | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Harleen Deol walk towards the pavilion after the end of Australia's innings during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. () (PTI09_20_2025_000296B)

8/13
India Women vs Australia Women
Australia Women vs India Women | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australia’s Beth Mooney celebrates her century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

9/13
Australia Women vs India Women
India Women vs Australia Women | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australia’s Beth Mooney celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/13
IND W vs AUS W: 3rd ODI
AUS W vs IND W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India's Kranti Goud takes the catch of Australia’s Ellyse Perry during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

11/13
AUS W vs IND W: 3rd ODI
IND W vs AUS W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australia’s Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

12/13
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australia’s Georgia Voll celebrates her half century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

13/13
AUS W vs IND W: 3rd ODI
IND W vs AUS W: 3rd ODI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  3. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  4. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  5. Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

  5. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn