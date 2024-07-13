Cricket

India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Preview, World Championship of Legends Final

The legends appearing in this match have already been part of some of the best cricket contests in the past

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Photo: World Championship of Legends
info_icon

India Champions face Pakistan champions on Saturday in the final of the World Championship of Legends as the arch rivals clash to win the trophy at Edgbaston. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

The legends appearing in this match have already been part of some of the best cricket contests in the past. From the nerve-wracking encounters in the 2007 T20 World Cup to the dramatic games in the 2011 and 2019 ODI World Cups, these two teams have given cricket lovers countless moments to cherish.

India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh along with teammate Harbhajan Singh during World Championship of Legends 2024. - X/Yuvraj Singh
India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian team, featuring icons like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, brings a blend of experience and aggressive flair. Their lineup, bolstered by the dynamic Robin Uthappa, promises a spectacle of high-octane cricket. On the other hand, the Pakistan side boasts legends such as Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi & Shoaib Malik who are known for their match-winning abilities and will be eager to showcase their prowess.

Throughout the tournament, fans have been treated with the on field action of their legendary stars. For the one last time, they will again see some of their favourites in action in the final.

Where to watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends final?

The much-anticipated match begins at 9 PM India time and will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with digital streaming available on Fancode.

