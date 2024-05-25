Even as the Indian Premier League 2024 final is yet to be played, the first batch of Indian cricketers, including captain Rohit Sharma, has left for United States for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup beginning on June 2. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
In addition to Rohit, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, world number 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour and some other players have departed from Mumbai airport. The batch includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Virat Kohli and a few other players whose franchises which reached the IPL 2024 playoffs, are yet to leave for the marquee T20 tournament.
While Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 22), the Royals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday night. SRH are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Sunday (May 26).
Hence, players like opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have not joined the team yet.
The 2024 edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies between June 2 and 29. Team India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will be played on June 9, followed by games against co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) in Group A. The last time India had won the trophy was way back in the inaugural edition of 2007 in South Africa.
(With PTI inputs)