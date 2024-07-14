Cricket

India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Off-spinner Minnu Mani will captain the team with Shweta Sehrawat as her deputy during the three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia 'A' women

Minnu Mani
Minnu Mani. Photo: File
The India-A women team is gearing up for their the multi-format tour of Australia beginning August 7. (More Cricket News)

Off-spinner Minnu Mani will captain the team with Shweta Sehrawat as her deputy during the three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia 'A' women.

The squad consists of Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry and Saika Ishaque. It also include Shabnam Shakeel but her selection is subject to fitness. The 27-year-old fast bowler Saima Thakor has been added to the squad on standby.

India A squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel and S Yashasri.

Standby: Saima Thakor

Schedule of India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024:

August 7 - 1st T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 9 - 2nd T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 11 - 3rd T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 14 - 1st 50-over (Mackay)

August 16 - 2nd 50-over (Mackay)

August 18 - 3rd 50-over (Mackay)

August 22-25 - 4-day encounter (Gold Coast)

Where to watch India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 matches?

The live streaming or broadcasting details of the India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 matches are yet to be confirmed.

