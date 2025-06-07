India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps As Hosts Trail By 156 Runs

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Day 1 Report
After a rain-interrupted but eventful opening day at the County Ground, India A ended strongly at 319/7 in 83 overs, thanks largely to KL Rahul’s classy 116 that anchored the innings amid testing conditions. Put in to bat on a lively, green-tinged surface, India A lost early wickets to the probing swing of Chris Woakes, who removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran. Rahul then combined with Karun Nair for a stabilizing third-wicket stand of 86, weathering the initial storm before taking control. After Nair fell for 40, Rahul forged another crucial partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who also notched a composed half-century. George Hill’s twin strikes, dismissing both Jurel and Rahul in quick succession, gave England Lions a late boost, while Nitish Kumar Reddy’s patient 34 was cut short by Tom Haines. Shardul Thakur chipped in with a brisk 19 before falling to Farhan Ahmed, and the unbeaten pair of Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj ensured no further damage before stumps.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Weather Update
The conditions at the venue are currently overcast, with grey clouds hanging low and casting a gloomy backdrop. However, the encouraging news for players and fans alike is that there are no immediate signs of rain. While the cloud cover could aid swing bowlers early on, play is expected to begin on time barring any sudden weather changes.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: IND-A 330/8 (85)
Through the gates and bowled! It was a dream delivery for any pacer — pitched on a good length and angled in sharply with the seam upright, the ball jagged back just enough to sneak through Kotian’s bat-pad gap. Looking to drive on the up, Kotian was completely deceived by the movement and beaten on the inside edge. The ball crashed into the top of off stump, sending the bails flying and the bowler wheeling away in celebration. A textbook example of the perfect in-swinger doing its job.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: IND-A 330/9 (86)
Trapped in front! This dismissal had been brewing for a while. After repeatedly testing the outside edge, Josh Tongue went straight and full, targeting the stumps. Anshul Kamboj, already under pressure, was beaten on the inside edge by one that nipped in with the angle. Struck flush on the pad in front of middle, there was little doubt for the umpire, who raised the finger without hesitation. Kamboj knew it too, walking off visibly disappointed. India are now nine down, undone once again by quality swing bowling.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: IND-A 348/10 (89.3)
Cleaned up to finish the innings! A sharp length delivery angled into the body catches Khaleel Ahmed in a tangle as he attempts to fend it away. Cramped for room, he can only manage an awkward jab, and the ball ricochets off his bat or body to cannon into the middle stump at the non-striker’s end. The timber is sent cartwheeling, and with that, the India A innings comes to a close in dramatic fashion.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: IND-A First Inning Report
India A posted a competitive 348 in their first innings at the County Ground, with KL Rahul's authoritative century standing tall amid challenging conditions.
England Lions needed just 6.3 overs to claim the final three wickets on Day 2, but India A’s 348 — considering the testing conditions and the early setbacks — puts them in a decent position as they now turn to their bowlers to apply pressure.
Earlier, on day 1, put into bat under overcast skies on a green-tinged pitch, the visitors had to negotiate disciplined early spells from the England Lions’ pace attack.
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fell early, both undone by the movement extracted by Chris Woakes. But Rahul, returning to red-ball action in England, showcased the temperament and technique that marked his previous Test success in these conditions. His 116 was a masterclass in patience, application, and timing – precisely the kind of innings that will hearten India's selectors ahead of a packed Test calendar.
Rahul built two crucial partnerships — an 86-run stand with Karun Nair (40) and another with Dhruv Jurel, who impressed with a fluent half-century. Jurel’s presence gave India A control in the middle phase, but both batters fell in quick succession to George Hill, who sparked a mini-collapse late in the day.
Despite the hiccup, Nitish Kumar Reddy added a composed 34, while Shardul Thakur struck a brisk 19 to keep the runs flowing. The lower order wasn’t merely content to hang around; they swung freely this morning, adding a valuable 29 runs before the innings wrapped up.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: ENG-A 8/0 (2.3)
The players are back on the field, and we’re all set for the England Lions’ reply with the bat. Tom Haines and Ben McKinney stride out to open the innings, tasked with giving the hosts a solid start. Khaleel Ahmed has the new ball in hand and will kick things off for India A under conditions still offering a bit for the seamers. With overhead clouds lingering and the pitch still fresh, early movement could trouble the batters — a crucial first session beckons.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: ENG-A 29/0 (7.3)
It's been a watchful yet confident beginning from England Lions openers Tom Haines and Ben McKinney, negotiating a probing new-ball spell under swinging conditions. While Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj have kept things tidy, their lengths and lines have often missed the mark — either drifting too wide or straying onto the pads, releasing pressure. Haines, fresh off a century in the previous match, looked assured early on with a crisp cover drive, while McKinney counterpunched with consecutive boundaries off Khaleel. Despite generous movement through the air, the Indian seamers have not made the batters play enough. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has been kept busy, tidying up behind the stumps as the ball continues to wobble. With the opening stand growing steadily, Tushar Deshpande has now been introduced into the attack in search of a breakthrough after six overs.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: ENG-A 51/1 (11.2)
Anshul Kamboj almost had his maiden wicket denied when Nitish Kumar Reddy grassed a straightforward chance at backward point—McKinney slashing a short, wide delivery straight to him, only for Reddy to later gesture that he lost sight of the ball. Fortunately for India A, the miss didn’t prove costly. Just two balls later, Kamboj made amends in style. Coming around the wicket, he got one to shape away late, drawing McKinney into a tentative poke. The edge was faint but enough, and Dhruv Jurel did brilliantly to take a sharp low catch to his left. With the breakthrough secured, Emilio Gay strides in at No. 3 for the England Lions.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: ENG-A 58/1 (16)
Despite overcast skies and the threat of rain looming large, the morning session saw an engaging passage of play with 87 runs scored for the loss of four wickets in 22.3 overs. Resuming at 330/8, Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj began positively, Kotian especially keen to cash in on anything loose. However, Kamboj's cameo was cut short by Josh Tongue in the first over of the day, and a flurry of wild strokes from the tail saw India wrap up their first innings at 348. In reply, England Lions openers Tom Haines and Ben McKinney faced early challenges from the swinging new ball under heavy skies. Khaleel Ahmed and Kamboj bowled probing lines, with Kamboj eventually getting McKinney after the left-hander had survived a dropped chance. Haines, however, remained composed, showing authority in his strokeplay while Emilio Gay settled in cautiously. Despite the early loss, England moved to 58 for 1 by lunch, negotiating India’s pace battery — Khaleel, Kamboj, Shardul Thakur, and Tushar Deshpande — with poise.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Second Session Starts
The second session of Day 2 started with England Lions batters Tom Haines and Emilio Gay resuming their batting. The duo has added more than 40 runs for the second wicket and the Indian bowlers are still searching for the second breakthrough.
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: IND 'A' Look For Wickets
India 'A' bowlers are looking for another breakthrough after taking the first wicket. The game on Day 2 has moved to the second session and the partnership between Emilio Gay and Tom Haines has crossed over 60 runs. Gay is reaching his half-century and the lead of the Indian side is diminishing.
ENG 'A' - 100/1 (24)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Tushar Deshpande Strikes!
Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket when he dismissed Tom Haines after his half-century. Haines made 54 runs off 88 balls, and lost his wicket when Dhruv Jurel took a fine catch at the back. Jordon Cox has joined Emilio Gay at the crease.
ENG 'A' - 125/2 (29)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Tea Break!
The second session ended after 33 overs and England Lions are still trailing by 202 runs. Jordon Cox and Emilio Gay are batting at the crease. The duo has added 23 runs in just 31 balls and taking their team's innings forward.
ENG 'A' - 146/2 (33)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: 3rd Session Starts
The third session started with spinner Tanush Kotian bowling his first over in the match. He conceded just one run and bowled a tight over. Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced into the attack from the other side and he conceded seven runs.
ENG 'A' - 154/2 (35)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Gay Hits Fifty!
Emilio Gay completed his half-century soon after the start of the third session. Indian bowlers are still in search of the next breakthrough. Tanush Kotian and Nitish Kumar Reddy are trying their best to break the partnership of Gay and Jordon Cox.
ENG 'A' - 184/2 (42)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Kotian Strikes!
Tanush Kotian finally got a wicket! He dismissed the set batter Emilio Gay and got his out in his seventh over. Gay made 71 runs. Captain James Rew has replaced him at the crease. It was a wicket-maiden over from Kotian.
ENG 'A' - 192/3 (46)
India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps
Bad light had stopped the play of Day 2 and the players were sent back to their respective pavilions. After a delay in the restart of the play, the umpires called for an early stumps.
ENG 'A' - 192/3 (46) - Stumps
England Lions are trailing by 156 runs in the first innings at the end of Day 2 in the second unofficial Test match against India A.
