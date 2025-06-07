India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps As Hosts Trail By 156 Runs

Despite overcast skies and the threat of rain looming large, the morning session saw an engaging passage of play with 87 runs scored for the loss of four wickets in 22.3 overs. Resuming at 330/8, Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj began positively, Kotian especially keen to cash in on anything loose. However, Kamboj's cameo was cut short by Josh Tongue in the first over of the day, and a flurry of wild strokes from the tail saw India wrap up their first innings at 348. In reply, England Lions openers Tom Haines and Ben McKinney faced early challenges from the swinging new ball under heavy skies. Khaleel Ahmed and Kamboj bowled probing lines, with Kamboj eventually getting McKinney after the left-hander had survived a dropped chance. Haines, however, remained composed, showing authority in his strokeplay while Emilio Gay settled in cautiously. Despite the early loss, England moved to 58 for 1 by lunch, negotiating India’s pace battery — Khaleel, Kamboj, Shardul Thakur, and Tushar Deshpande — with poise.