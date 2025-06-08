India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3 Highlights: Visitors Take Big Lead Of 184 Runs In Northampton

Catch the highlights of Day 3 of the 2nd unofficial Test match between India 'A' and England Lions, right here

kl rahul X file photo
India batter KL Rahul. Photo: File
Here are the highlights of the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test. England Lions made 327 runs which left India A with just 21-run lead in the second innings. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran made half-centuries, which took India A to 163/4 at the stumps on Day 3. India A have a lead of 184 runs in the match. Catch the highlights of Day 3 of the 2nd unofficial Test match between India 'A' and England Lions, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: What Happened In First Test

The first game was a draw and the second too is seeing a good back and forth between the two sides. India A posted 348 all out with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. England have reached 192/3 at the end of the second day and are now looking to further frustrate India A bowlers.

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Playing XIs

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew (c & wk), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Edward Jack

India 'A': Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Action Starts!

The action for Day 3 started with Khaleel Ahmed opening the bowling for India. Jordon Cox and James Rew are unbeaten at the crease. Ahmed leaked four runs in the first over. Shardul Thakur came to bowl the next over and conceded two boundaries.

ENG 'A' - 205/3 (48)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Strikes

Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Jordon Cox to take his first wicket of the match in the 51st over. He got rid of the set batter for 45 runs to take the first wicket of the day.

ENG 'A' - 219/4 (51)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Ahmed Strikes Again!

Khaleel Ahmed came to bowl the 55th over and got rid of England Lions captain James Rew on the first delivery. He dismissed George Hill on the very next delivery to be on a hat-trick. Chris Woakes was forced to come early to bat. He survived the hat-trick delivery. England Lions are six wickets down, all thanks to Khaleel.

ENG 'A' - 225/6 (55)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Gets Woakes

Khaleel Ahmed is on a roll. This time, his wicket is Chris Woakes. He dismissed the seasoned all-rounder in his 14th over when Dhruv Jurel took a fine catch behind. England Lions are seven wickets down.

ENG 'A' -235/7 (59)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Deshpande Strikes!

Tushar Deshpande got his second wicket of the match when he dismissed Max Holden in the 64th over. He bowled Max Holden to get the eighth wicket of England. Josh Tongue has joined Farhan Ahmed at the crease.

ENG 'A' - 250/8 (65)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Farhan, Josh Rebuild Innings

Farhan Ahmed and Josh Tongue have added more than 20 runs for the ninth wicket. Indian bowlers are desperately looking to take the rest of the two wickets with a considerable lead in hand.

ENG 'A' - 265/8 (70)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Lunch Break!

The first session on Day 3 ended with England eighth wickets down. This session went in India A's favour as they took five wickets, thanks to Khaleel Ahmed and Tushar Deshpande.

ENG 'A' - 266/8 (71)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Second Session Starts

The second session of Day 3 started India looking to get two more wickets to restrict England Lions by getting some lead. Josh Tongue and Farhan Ahmed are forming a partnership.

ENG 'A' - 275/8 (73)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rain Stops Play!

Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Farhan Ahmed to break his partnership with Josh Tongue and now India need just one more wicket to restrict England Lions' innings. They were still trailing by 67 runs, when rain interrupted the play and the game was halted.

ENG 'A' - 281/9 (76.2)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Play Resumes

The play resumed after a few minutes delay. The second session is about to end but Indian bowlers are still searching their last wicket. Josh Tongue and Edward Jack are batting at the crease.

ENG 'A' - 294/9 (80)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: IND 'A' Eye One Wicket!

India 'A' bowlers are looking for one more wicket as their lead is reducing with Josh Tongue and Edward Jack mending a partnership.

ENG 'A' - 314/9 (85)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Tea Break

The last wicket of England Lions managed to add 48 runs. The hosts were restricted to 327 runs. They are still trailing by 21 runs. Tea break has been taken and India A managed to get just two wickets in the second session. The third session will start shortly.

ENG 'A' - 327/10 (89)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Jaiswal Falls

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran opened the batting for India A and Chris Woakes opened the bowling for England Lions. Just four runs from the first over. George Hill dismissed Jaiswal in the fourth over. KL Rahul is the new batter at the crease.

IND 'A' - 11/1 (4)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul, Easwaran Rebuild Innings

After losing the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, India 'A' have found their rhythm back with the experience of KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran. The duo has added more than 30 runs for the second wicket and they have a lead of more than 60 runs.

IND 'A' - 41/1 (10)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Visitors Get Lead

India A have built up a lead of 76 runs against England Lions with KL Rahul and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran batting it out. The duo have a partnership of 44 runs.

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul-Easwaran Partnership Frustrate England Lions

KL Rahul and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran have struck a 50-plus partnership against England Lions.

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Visitors Take Big Lead

KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran have added more than 80 runs for the second wicket. India 'A' are in a comfortable situation with nine wickets in hand. They have a lead of 116 runs.

IND 'A' - 95/1 (21)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul Falls After 50!

KL Rahul completed his half-century with a boundary off Edward Jack in the 22nd over. He lost his wicket in the same over when Josh Tongue took a simple catch. Karun Nair is the new batter at the crease.

IND 'A' - 99/2 (22)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Easwaran Hits Fifty

Abhimanyu Easwaran completed his half-century with a double on the first delivery of the 26th over. He reached the milestone in just 67 balls. Karun Nair is finding gaps and hitting boundaries.

IND 'A' - 134/2 (27)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Bad Light Stops Play

Karun Nair lost his wicket to Chris Woakes. He made 15 runs off 16 balls. Dhruv Jurel was the new batter but the umpires stopped the play because of bad light.

IND 'A' - 137/3 (27.5)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Play Resumes

After a brief halt, the play resumed when the problem with the light was fixed. Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran are batting and helping India A take a big lead in the second innings.

IND 'A' - 142/3 (29)

India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Stumps

Day 3 ended with the wicket of Abhimanyu Easwaran. Chris Woakes dismissed him at the score of 80 runs. He took 92 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are unbeaten with India leading by 184 runs in the match.

IND 'A' - 163/4 (33)

That's All From Our Side!

That's all from Day 3. Join us tomorrow for more updates on the last day of the unofficial Test match. Until then, goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss