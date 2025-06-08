India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3 Highlights: Visitors Take Big Lead Of 184 Runs In Northampton

India batter KL Rahul. Photo: File

Here are the highlights of the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test. England Lions made 327 runs which left India A with just 21-run lead in the second innings. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran made half-centuries, which took India A to 163/4 at the stumps on Day 3. India A have a lead of 184 runs in the match. Catch the highlights of Day 3 of the 2nd unofficial Test match between India 'A' and England Lions, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2025, 02:55:49 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: What Happened In First Test The first game was a draw and the second too is seeing a good back and forth between the two sides. India A posted 348 all out with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. England have reached 192/3 at the end of the second day and are now looking to further frustrate India A bowlers.

8 Jun 2025, 03:18:52 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Playing XIs England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew (c & wk), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Edward Jack India 'A': Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed

8 Jun 2025, 03:40:55 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Action Starts! The action for Day 3 started with Khaleel Ahmed opening the bowling for India. Jordon Cox and James Rew are unbeaten at the crease. Ahmed leaked four runs in the first over. Shardul Thakur came to bowl the next over and conceded two boundaries. ENG 'A' - 205/3 (48)

8 Jun 2025, 04:16:49 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Strikes Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Jordon Cox to take his first wicket of the match in the 51st over. He got rid of the set batter for 45 runs to take the first wicket of the day. ENG 'A' - 219/4 (51)

8 Jun 2025, 04:19:58 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Ahmed Strikes Again! Khaleel Ahmed came to bowl the 55th over and got rid of England Lions captain James Rew on the first delivery. He dismissed George Hill on the very next delivery to be on a hat-trick. Chris Woakes was forced to come early to bat. He survived the hat-trick delivery. England Lions are six wickets down, all thanks to Khaleel. ENG 'A' - 225/6 (55)

8 Jun 2025, 04:47:13 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Khaleel Gets Woakes Khaleel Ahmed is on a roll. This time, his wicket is Chris Woakes. He dismissed the seasoned all-rounder in his 14th over when Dhruv Jurel took a fine catch behind. England Lions are seven wickets down. ENG 'A' -235/7 (59)

8 Jun 2025, 05:15:53 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Deshpande Strikes! Tushar Deshpande got his second wicket of the match when he dismissed Max Holden in the 64th over. He bowled Max Holden to get the eighth wicket of England. Josh Tongue has joined Farhan Ahmed at the crease. ENG 'A' - 250/8 (65)

8 Jun 2025, 05:39:24 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Farhan, Josh Rebuild Innings Farhan Ahmed and Josh Tongue have added more than 20 runs for the ninth wicket. Indian bowlers are desperately looking to take the rest of the two wickets with a considerable lead in hand. ENG 'A' - 265/8 (70)

8 Jun 2025, 06:09:07 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Lunch Break! The first session on Day 3 ended with England eighth wickets down. This session went in India A's favour as they took five wickets, thanks to Khaleel Ahmed and Tushar Deshpande. ENG 'A' - 266/8 (71)

8 Jun 2025, 06:32:26 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Second Session Starts The second session of Day 3 started India looking to get two more wickets to restrict England Lions by getting some lead. Josh Tongue and Farhan Ahmed are forming a partnership. ENG 'A' - 275/8 (73)

8 Jun 2025, 07:00:58 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rain Stops Play! Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Farhan Ahmed to break his partnership with Josh Tongue and now India need just one more wicket to restrict England Lions' innings. They were still trailing by 67 runs, when rain interrupted the play and the game was halted. ENG 'A' - 281/9 (76.2)

8 Jun 2025, 07:29:30 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Play Resumes The play resumed after a few minutes delay. The second session is about to end but Indian bowlers are still searching their last wicket. Josh Tongue and Edward Jack are batting at the crease. ENG 'A' - 294/9 (80)

8 Jun 2025, 07:54:07 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: IND 'A' Eye One Wicket! India 'A' bowlers are looking for one more wicket as their lead is reducing with Josh Tongue and Edward Jack mending a partnership. ENG 'A' - 314/9 (85)

8 Jun 2025, 08:24:02 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Tea Break The last wicket of England Lions managed to add 48 runs. The hosts were restricted to 327 runs. They are still trailing by 21 runs. Tea break has been taken and India A managed to get just two wickets in the second session. The third session will start shortly. ENG 'A' - 327/10 (89)

8 Jun 2025, 08:52:53 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Jaiswal Falls Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran opened the batting for India A and Chris Woakes opened the bowling for England Lions. Just four runs from the first over. George Hill dismissed Jaiswal in the fourth over. KL Rahul is the new batter at the crease. IND 'A' - 11/1 (4)

8 Jun 2025, 09:23:04 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul, Easwaran Rebuild Innings After losing the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, India 'A' have found their rhythm back with the experience of KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran. The duo has added more than 30 runs for the second wicket and they have a lead of more than 60 runs. IND 'A' - 41/1 (10)

8 Jun 2025, 09:38:40 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Visitors Get Lead India A have built up a lead of 76 runs against England Lions with KL Rahul and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran batting it out. The duo have a partnership of 44 runs.

8 Jun 2025, 10:00:14 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul-Easwaran Partnership Frustrate England Lions KL Rahul and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran have struck a 50-plus partnership against England Lions.

8 Jun 2025, 10:16:18 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Visitors Take Big Lead KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran have added more than 80 runs for the second wicket. India 'A' are in a comfortable situation with nine wickets in hand. They have a lead of 116 runs. IND 'A' - 95/1 (21)

8 Jun 2025, 10:23:45 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Rahul Falls After 50! KL Rahul completed his half-century with a boundary off Edward Jack in the 22nd over. He lost his wicket in the same over when Josh Tongue took a simple catch. Karun Nair is the new batter at the crease. IND 'A' - 99/2 (22)

8 Jun 2025, 10:53:08 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Easwaran Hits Fifty Abhimanyu Easwaran completed his half-century with a double on the first delivery of the 26th over. He reached the milestone in just 67 balls. Karun Nair is finding gaps and hitting boundaries. IND 'A' - 134/2 (27)

8 Jun 2025, 11:05:23 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Bad Light Stops Play Karun Nair lost his wicket to Chris Woakes. He made 15 runs off 16 balls. Dhruv Jurel was the new batter but the umpires stopped the play because of bad light. IND 'A' - 137/3 (27.5)

8 Jun 2025, 11:24:18 pm IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Play Resumes After a brief halt, the play resumed when the problem with the light was fixed. Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran are batting and helping India A take a big lead in the second innings. IND 'A' - 142/3 (29)

9 Jun 2025, 12:10:20 am IST India A Vs England Lions LIVE Score, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3: Stumps Day 3 ended with the wicket of Abhimanyu Easwaran. Chris Woakes dismissed him at the score of 80 runs. He took 92 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are unbeaten with India leading by 184 runs in the match. IND 'A' - 163/4 (33)