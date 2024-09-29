IND-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Ups: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Thrice As India Secure 20-Run Victory

India women have demonstrated their prowess as they head into the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, clinching a 20-run victory in their first warm-up match against West Indies on September 29 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.
Batting first, India women set a target of 142 runs, finishing at 141/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the West Indies women managed to score only 121/8 in their innings.
The match showcased the bowling brilliance of the Indian pacers Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma, who took three and two wickets, respectively, for the Windies, leading Harmanpreet Kaur's side to victory and kickstarting India's campaign on a strong note.
