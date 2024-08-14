Cricket

Super Over Snub: Officials Overlook ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report

ICC rules mandate a Super Over for tied ODIs, weather permitting, to determine a winner

India-vs-Sri-Lanka-1st-ODI-Cricket-AP-Photo
India's Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh walk back to pavilion after the the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India was tied in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Photo: AP
A controversy has erupted because, as stipulated in the playing conditions of the ICC for a tied ODI, there had to be a Super Over, which was missing in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on August 2. This is one of the huge mistakes by the match officials, and people are blasting this omission from all quarters. (More Cricket News)

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, despite the clear rules, the misinterpretation has been recognized by the match officials associated with the game; those associated include on-field umpires, the match referee, and the TV umpire. Their mistake has turned into a gross error in judgment, thus snatching from the fans an almost mouth-watering finish.

The officials in the match were on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri, match referee Ranjan Madugalle, TV umpire Paul Reiffel, and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Though initially there was some confusion whether the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the SLC and BCCI permitted a Super Over for this series, it has since been clarified that ICC regulations indicate any tied ODI must include a Super Over if the weather permits.

Despite that, the match officials decided to end the game after the tie, and both teams naturally did not question the result. Social media, though, was soon flooded with questions on why a Super Over did not take place.

The ICC's latest playing conditions, updated in December 2023, state categorically that a tied ODI match must be decided by a Super Over unless "exceptional circumstances" prevent it from taking place.

Despite this clearly laid-down rule, the match officials of the India-Sri Lanka ODI did not agree on a Super Over. Though it is not exactly known what actually transpired, it is learnt that match referee Ranjan Madugalle and on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri first forgot about the stipulation.

It was only after subsequent discussions did they realize the mistake and promise to implement the Super Over rule in case of a tie at any stage of the series, which Sri Lanka went on to win 2-0.

India required five runs from the last three overs with two wickets in hand to chase down Sri Lanka's 231; Shivam Dube's four seemed to bring them closer, but two wickets off successive balls in the 48th over meant that the game ended in a pulsating tie.

