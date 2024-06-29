IND Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Pearler To Dismiss Marco Jansen - Watch

India were under immense pressure and needed their main man Bumrah to come good when Rohit Sharma introduced him in the 18th over of the innings when they were almost on the brink. (More Cricket News)
Bumrah delivered an absolute snorter to bowl Jansen who tried playing a defensive block but was bowled through the gates as the ball flicked the top of the bail.
Before the pearler, the 30-year-old pacer started off with a peach to Miller that missed the off stump by a whisker. He then added to the pressure with another dot, not giving away any room for Miller to utilise.
A roller-coaster of an over was then concluded with just a single of the last two balls bowling to Keshav Maharaj just to set the game for India.
Arshdeep Singh, then followed it up with a brilliant over, conceding just four runs in the 19th over. Hardik Pandya bowled the final over of the game and defended 16 runs in the last over to help India win the title.