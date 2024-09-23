Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik heaped praises on the veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his brilliant showing on local soil at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which only got better during India’s 208-run win against Bangladesh in the Test series opener. (More Cricket News)
The 39-year-old, speaking in an interview with Cricbuzz, showcased his amazement at Ashwin’s sensational record in Chennai and hailed him as one of the greatest ever to play the longest format of the game.
Ashwin’s all-round brilliance made all the headlines at the MA Chidambaram, as he scored his sixth Test hundred, and also picked up a six-for in the second innings to give India a 1-0 lead.
The performance also handed Ashwin his second consecutive Player of the Match award in Chennai, backing up the 2021 showing.
"Its a love story made in heaven (Ashwin and Chennai). And why I say that is from his childhood wherever he's played cricket for Tamil Nadu, he's been an unreal off spinner. Now it's just great to see him blossom into a very mature man who knows his game as well as anyone who's played the game and brings it out at the moment that he wants it to today was an example," Karthik said.
"The first day he batted brilliantly. Second day he bowled. Didn't get a wicket. It's only happened twice in Chennai, where he's bowled in an innings without a wicket, and then last innings and the ball started spinning, he again showed his class, and some of the records that he's tumbling is just quiet flabbergasting to say the least. And you have to put him with the greats of the game, who is played among all rounders," Karthik added.
Ashwin now has seven five-wicket hauls in the fourth innings, and has equalled Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, sitting only behind Rangana Herath who has 12 to his name.