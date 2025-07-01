IND U19 Vs ENG U19, 2nd Youth ODI: England Beat India By One Wicket To Level Series 1-1

Rew, who hit 16 fours and six sixes in his masterly innings, fell in the 40th over off the bowling of Henil Patel and that led to a batting collapse as England were reduced to 254 for 8 by the 46th over

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
danny peacock X ind u19 vs eng u19
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI. Photo: X | Danny Peacock
info_icon

Riding on captain Thomas Rew's brilliant century, England scraped through with a narrow one-wicket win over India in the second Youth ODI to level the five-match series 1-1 in Northampton on Monday.

India, who had won the first match by six wickets at Hove on June 27, posted 290 in 49 overs after being asked to bat. England then chased down the target with three balls to spare, reaching 291 for 9 in 49.3 overs.

Medium pacer RS Ambrish took four wickets for 80 runs from his 10 overs to raise hopes of an Indian victory but the last English pair of Sebastian Morgan (20 not out) and Alex French (3 not out) survived the final two overs to give their side a win in a see-saw battle.

The home side made a shaky start in their run chase with opener BJ Dawkins (7) back in the dressing room in the second over at team score of just seven. They slumped to 46 for 2 and then to 47 for 3 in the 12th over with Ambrish taking the wickets of Ben Mayes (27) and Isaac Mohammed (11) in quick succession.

But Rew (131 off 89 balls) and Rocky Flintoff (39) resurrected the England innings with a 123-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter got out off Kanishk Chouhan in the 33rd over.

Rew, who hit 16 fours and six sixes in his masterly innings, fell in the 40th over off the bowling of Henil Patel and that led to a batting collapse as England were reduced to 254 for 8 by the 46th over.

England needed 20 runs from three overs and 12 from two but they had just two wickets in hand.

Alex Green (12) fell in the first ball of the penultimate over, the third victim for Ambrish, and England needed seven runs from the final over with the last pair at the crease.

England eventually crossed the line with Morgan hitting a four off the third ball of the final over bowled by Yudhajit Guha.

Earlier, asked to bat first, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45), Vihaan Malhotra (49), Rahul Kumar (47), Kanishk Chouhan (45) and Abhigyan Kundu (32) made useful contribution to take India to 290 from 49 overs.

This was after opener and captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for a duck off the first ball of the innings. However, India recovered from that jolt with the other top and middle-order batters coming good.

Suryavanshi was among the runs for the second time as he had also made 48 in India's comprehensive win in the first match.

For England, AM French was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/71 from his 10 overs while Jack Home (3/63) and Alex Green (3/50) were among the wickets. The home side conceded 32 extras, including 26 wides.

Brief Scores:

India U-19: 290 all out in 49 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 45, Vihaan Malhotra 49, Rahul Kumar 47, Kanishk Chouhan 45; AM French 4/71, Jack Home 3/63, Alex Green 3/50).

England U-19: 291 for 9 in 49.3 overs (Thomas Rew 131, Rocky Flintoff 39; RS Ambrish 4/80).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Preview: Shubman Gill Urges India's Batters To 'Take More Responsibility' At Edgbaston
  2. India Vs England, 2nd Test: Will It Rain In Birmingham? Check Edgbaston Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
  3. India Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I: All-Round IND-W Ease To Second Straight Win
  4. IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Suspicious Packet Found In Birmingham; Gill And Co Asked To Stay Indoors - Report
  5. India Vs England, 2nd Test: Head-To-Head, Key Stats And IND’s Edgbaston Record
Football News
  1. Will Kylian Mbappe Miss The FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Get Real Madrid Star's Latest Medical Update
  2. River Plate 0-0 Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup: Group E Rivals Play Out Lively Draw In Pasadena
  3. Curacao 1-1 Canada, Concacaf Gold Cup 2025: Jeremy Antonisse Stoppage-time Goal Denies The Canucks Victory
  4. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup: Would Rather Be At CWC Than On The Beach, Says Neto
  5. Santi Cazorla, 40, Helps Real Oviedo Achieve La Liga Status After 24 Years
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2025 Day 3: Live Streaming, Schedule, Key Matches, Weather Forecast, Indians In Action – All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2025: Jack Draper Not Focused On Pressure To Emulate Andy Murray
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexandre Muller, Wimbledon 2025: Serbian Survives Day Of Shocks With Round 1 Win
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Dayana Yastremska, Wimbledon 2025: Ukrainian Stuns World No. 2 In Round 1 Upset
  5. Wimbledon 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Sends Alexander Zverev Packing In Five-Set Stunner
Badminton News
  1. Canada Open 2025 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2025: Ayush Shetty Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Title; Tanvi Sharma Finishes Runner-Up
  3. US Open Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty March Into Finals
  4. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  5. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Railway Connectivity In Kashmir Stalls As Residents Oppose Land Acquisition
  2. Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Arrested For Defamatory Posts On Balachandra Menon, Later Released
  3. Day In Pics: July 01, 2025
  4. Explained: What Is The Total Impact Of The 2 Lakh Oil Reserve In the Andaman Sea
  5. Death Toll Increases In Sigachi Industries' Pharma Unit In Telangana
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Senate Passes Sweeping Trump-Era Tax And Immigration Bill, Sent To House for Final Approval
  2. Trump-Backed Bill Proposes 500% Tariff On Nations Trading With Russia
  3. Trump Hints At Replacing Trade Deals With Letters As Tariff Deadline Nears
  4. US Senate Passes Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" In A 51:49 Vote
  5. Congo, Rwanda Sign US Mediated Peace Deal
World News
  1. Many Folds Of The Persian Carpet
  2. Trump Threatens To Cut Support From SpaceX, Tesla After Musk's Tax Bill Criticism, 'America Party' Talk
  3. As Tariffs Deadline Nears, Global Stock Markets Feel Jitters
  4. 'No White Male Saviour, Please': Outlook Editor Writes On The Israel-Iran Conflict
  5. The Hands That Guard The Ayatollah Khamenei
Latest Stories
  1. July 2, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius
  2. Bihar Elections: Exclude Jharkhand Mukti Morcha From India Alliance At Own Peril, Say JMM Leaders
  3. War Of Words: Whose Story Gets Told In Israel-Gaza-Iran Disputes?
  4. Kashmir Tourism Sees Minor Uptick Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra
  5. Six Industrial Tragedies In Five Years: How India Fails Its Factory Workers
  6. Horoscope Today, July 1, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs
  7. Railway Connectivity In Kashmir Stalls As Residents Oppose Land Acquisition
  8. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At White House Amid Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Push