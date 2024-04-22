"We were doing some good things as well, but the impact player is definitely helping. You can stack your batting at the top. You can allow your batters to go out and play with freedom, and then if you get in trouble you can bring in a batsman to try and fix things up. So it's definitely helping but it's not ideal for a coach (to comment) and it's probably not. I'm not sure if it's good for all-rounders or bad for all-rounders but it seems to be leading to more runs," Ponting concluded.