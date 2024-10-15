ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 gets underway from October 19 and run till October 24 in Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
The tournament format sees the top two sides progress to the regional final qualifier, to join the likes of Namibia and Uganda, with the latter two exempted from participating the qualifying process after having participated in the 2024 edition.
The top two teams will join the other four sides from sub-regional qualifiers A and C for the final play-off. The winner and the runner-up will then book a seat to the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Hosts Kenya are in Group A alongside the likes of Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.
As per the schedule, each team will play the other five sides once in a single round-robin format.
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B matches will be available on FanCode app and website in India.
Gambia
Ismaila Tamba (c), Basiru Jaye (vc), Asim Ashraf,, Ousman Bah, Frank Campbell, Andreh Jarju, Baboucarr Jaye, Musa Jobarteh, Bubacarr Kuyateh, Muhammed Manga Arjunsingh Mohansingh Rajpurohit, Gabriel Riley, Shan Siddiqui, Moustapha Suwareh.
Rwanda
Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Israel Mugisha, Muhammad Nadir, Didier Ndikubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Isaie Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Emile Rukiruza.
Seychelles
Tim Horpinitch (c), Rashen de Silva, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Hirani Harji, Jobayer Hossen, Mazharul Islam, Harsha Madushanka, Stephen Madusanka, Manikandan Mariyappan, Krishnasamy Naidoo, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Shohel Rana, Samarathunga Rukmal, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Shanmuga Sundaram, Sujarikhan Tandavel.
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava