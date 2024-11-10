Cricket

Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch

Hong Kong will face Tanzania in match 9 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B in Entebbe on Tuesday. Here are the live streamings, squads and other details of the HK Vs TAN cricket match

tanzania cricket vs italy X
Tanzania national cricket team. Photo: X | Nnalubaale Sports
Hong Kong are set to clash with Tanzania in match 9 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-26 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Tuesday, 12 November. (More Cricket News)

The Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong will face Uganda on Sunday after losing their last match against Italy by a big margin of 155 runs. Italy set a big target of 343 runs and bowled out Hong Kong for 187.

Tanzania, on the other hand, also lost to Uganda by a big margin of 209 runs. Batting first, Uganda set a 290-run target for Tanzania and in response, they were restricted to 80 runs in the 28th over.

Now, both teams are up against each other as Tanzania are searching for their first win of the tournament whereas Hong Kong will try to find momentum after a big loss against Italy.

The Hong Kong cricket team. - X/CricketUganda
Hong Kong Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Of ⁠Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match 9:

When is Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 9?

The Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 9 will be played on Tuesday, November 12 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 9?

One can catch the live streaming of the ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website.

Squads For ⁠Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match:

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Shiv Mathur, Zeeshan Ali, Luke Jones, Adil Mehmood, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Darsh Vora, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro, Ally Kimote, SanjayKumar Thakor, Rajendra Maringanti, Harsheed Chohan, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, Simba Mbaki, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Athumani, Khalidy Juma

