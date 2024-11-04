Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

Haryana will welcome Punjab at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak for their Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season from Wednesday, November 6 onwards. Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The hosts drew their previous clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, gaining the first-innings lead in the process. Chasing a target of 177 runs in the fourth innings, the Ankit Kumar-led Haryana could only get to 115 for the loss of three wickets in 38 overs. Nevertheless, they are on top of Group C after three matches with 13 points.
As for Punjab, they too played out a draw with Uttar Pradesh in their last encounter, though the first-innings lead went to UP. Mayank Markande's side currently lies in the sixth spot among the eight teams in Group C, with four points.
Haryana Vs Punjab, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Squads
Haryana: Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Yuvraj Singh.
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Sahaj Dhawan, Prerit Dutta, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kovid Gujjar, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prabjot Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nehal Wadhera.
Haryana Vs Punjab, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Haryana vs Punjab, Ranji Trophy match be played?
The Haryana vs Punjab Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak between Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (starting at 9:30 AM IST) and Saturday, November 9.
Where will the Haryana vs Punjab, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.