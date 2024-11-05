Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats

Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today, November 5 and the former India captain would have love to mark his 36th birthday with a series win against New Zealand - just exactly a year back, when he scored his 35th ODI ton against the Kiwis in the World Cup. (More Cricket News)
However, the star batter is going through some difficult moments as a cricketer. But Kohli has dished out some memorable moments for Indian cricket fans that will live in the memories forever.
Kohli will preparing himself for a tough challenge Down Under as Team India prepares for the Border Gavaskar Trophy to play five Tests starting November 22 in Perth. Ahead of the tough series, here's a look at some of Kohli's finest records -
Most ODI Tons: Kohli's knock last year (117) against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final saw him notch up his 50th ODI hundred as he went past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries.
Fastest To 13,000 ODI Runs: The star batter broke yet another record of the Master Blaster when he reached the milestone of 13,000 ODI runs in mere 267 innings. Tendulkar had achieved the feat in 321 innings.
Most Runs in an ODI series and World Cup: Kohli amassed 765 runs during the 2023 ODI World Cup - which remains the most runs scored in the history of the tournament. The feat earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.
Most Hundreds Against Single Team: The Delhi-born batter has a liking towards Sri Lanka, that saw him score 10 centuries across formats and is also the most by any batter against one team.
Most IPL Centuries: The 36-year-old holds the feat for most number of IPL centuries (8) as well as most runs in a season (973 runs in 2016). Moreover, Kohli has also won the elusive Orange Cap twice - in 2016 and 2024.
Most Fifties In T20Is: Batting Maestro has amassed 39 T20I half-centuries in the shortest format of the game, which is the most by any batter.
Winner Of All ICC Trophies: Kohli's trophy cabinet includes all the major ICC Trophies - Champions Trophy, T20I World Cup and the ODI World Cup. He was the captain of the Indian team that was awarded the Test mace as well.