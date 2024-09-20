Cricket

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch

The two teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 points table, though they still have a few games to go. Here is all you need to know about the T20 cricket match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors have six points from five matches, with three wins and two losses. Photo: Instagram/Guyana Amazon Warriors
The 21st match of Caribbean Premier League 2024 pits Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday (September 21, 2024) as per India time. Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The two teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table, though they still have a few games to go. The Warriors have six points from five matches, with three wins and two losses, while the Patriots have two points from eight matches, with a win and seven defeats so far.

In their previous encounter, the Warriors lost to Trinbago Knight Riders by five wickets, while the Patriots were defeated by the Barbados Royals by a nine-wicket margin in their last game.

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran. - File
Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details

When will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be played?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Saturday, September 21 at 4:30am India time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots: Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Azam Khan(w), Tim Robinson, Shai Hope(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Nathan Sowter, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Mikyle Louis, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, Ryan John, Joshua da Silva.

