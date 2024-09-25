Ghana's captain Obed Harvey won the toss and elected to bat first in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A against the hosts Tanzania on September 25, Wednesday, at the University of Dar es Salaam Ground in Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
Ghana Vs Tanzania Playing XIs:
Ghana: Richmond Baaleri, Samson Awiah, Obed Harvey (c), Alex Osei, Peter Ananya, Frank Baaleri (wk), Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Elisha Frimpong
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Zafar Khan, Mohamed Omary, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma
The live streaming of the Ghana Vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
The two teams have faced each other only once before, with Ghana emerging victorious in that match against Tanzania.