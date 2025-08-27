Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1, Live Streaming: NED Elect To Bat

Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1: Check toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netherlands womens cricket team, X Photo
Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1, Live Streaming: NED Elect To Bat Photo: X/zimbabwewomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Geramany Women face Netherland in match 11 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 at Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam

  • Germany haven't won a single match and are currently at the last position of the table

  • Netherland are currently positioned second in the tbale with three wins in five matches

Germany Women head into their next fixture against Netherlands at Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam after suffering a record-breaking 179-run defeat against Ireland Women on Tuesday of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 - Match 8.

Amy Hunter’s unbeaten 114* and Leah Paul’s all-round brilliance highlighted the gulf in quality, while their bowlers delivered a ruthless performance to restrict Germany to just 44/8.

With both batting and bowling units firing in unison, Ireland will look to continue their dominant run and tighten their grip on the qualifiers.

Whereas, the Netherlands Women will aim to build on their steady progress after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Italy. A disciplined bowling attack, led by Iris Zwilling and Silver Siegers, set up the chase before Robine Rijke’s composed 35* ensured a smooth finish.

With their bowlers in fine rhythm and the batting unit showing maturity, the Dutch side will look to maintain momentum and stay in strong contention for qualification.

Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 Match 9: Toss Update

Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first against Germany in match 11 at Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam.

Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 Match 9: Playing XIs

Germany Women Playing XI : Wilhelmina Garcia, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Aishani Kishore, Shravya Kolcharam, Verena Stolle, Rameesha Shahid, Asmita Kohli (c), Ameya Kanukuntla, Ashwini Balaji, Iris Edwards, Antonia Meyenborg

Netherlands Women Playing XI : Babette de Leede (c&wk), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Lara Leemhuis, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe Van Den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers

Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 Match 9: Points Table

Ireland Women have continued their dominance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, remaining unbeaten after five matches. With 10 points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.626, they have already sealed their spot in the Global Qualifier. Netherlands are currently second with three wins, while Italy sit third with two wins. Germany, still winless, remain at the bottom of the table.

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
Ireland Women (IREW) 5 5 0 0 0 10 3.626
Netherlands Women (NLW) 5 3 2 0 0 6 2.743
Italy Women (ITAW) 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.762
Germany Women (GERW) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -6.14

Germany Vs Netherlands, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 Match 9: Live Streaming

One can watch the live cricket streaming of ICC Womens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
Tags

