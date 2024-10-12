Cricket

Ajay Jadeja: Former India Cricketer Named Heir To Jamnagar Royal Throne

The ceremony, held on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, saw the incumbent Jam Saheb express his pride and joy over Ajay Jadeja’s acceptance of the prestigious role

ajay jadeja
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra


The royal family of Jamnagar has appointed former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, the historical name for Jamnagar in Gujarat. (More Cricket News)

The announcement, made by the current Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja on October 12, marks a significant chapter in the royal lineage, as cricket and tradition intertwine once more.

“Dussehra is a day of victory, and today, I feel victorious as Ajay graciously accepts to be my successor. His appointment is a boon for the people of Jamnagar,” said Shatrusalyasinhji.

Ajay Jadeja’s appointment as the next Jamsaheb carries special significance, given the family’s deep connection to Indian cricket. The house of Jamnagar is legendary for its cricketing heritage, with two of its most famous members, K.S. Ranjitsinhji and K.S. Duleepsinhji, lending their names to India’s prestigious Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Ajay Jadeja now steps into this royal legacy, not only as a member of the family but as a sporting icon who has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

Ajay Jadeja’s cricketing career, spanning from 1992 to 2000, saw him represent India in 15 Test matches and 196 ODIs. One of his most celebrated moments came during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan, where his explosive innings of 45 off 25 balls led India to a memorable victory. Known for his dynamic batting and sharp fielding, Jadeja remains an inspiration for cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

More recently, Jadeja has been sharing his cricketing expertise as a mentor to the Afghanistan team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ajay Jadeja’s father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, was a three-time Member of Parliament from Jamnagar while his mother hails from Kerala. Married to Aditi Jaitly, the couple has two children, Aiman and Ameera.

