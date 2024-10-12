Ajay Jadeja: Former India Cricketer Named Heir To Jamnagar Royal Throne

Ajay Jadeja’s cricketing career, spanning from 1992 to 2000, saw him represent India in 15 Test matches and 196 ODIs. One of his most celebrated moments came during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan, where his explosive innings of 45 off 25 balls led India to a memorable victory. Known for his dynamic batting and sharp fielding, Jadeja remains an inspiration for cricket enthusiasts across the nation.