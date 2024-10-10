Dussehra 2024: Know All About The Vijayadashami Festival Celebration In India

One of the most important festivals celebrated by the Hindu population in the nation is Vijayadashami. According to Hindu mythology, the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana is celebrated during this festival. Usually, Dusshera is celebrated at the end of Navratri and the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. It is a celebration of light and a victory of good over evil. It is observed on the tenth day of the Ashwin or Kartik months. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12. As per the lunar calendar, on the tenth day of the waxing moon, Shukla Paksha, in the month of Ashwin, usually Hindus celebrate Vijaydashami. The day is honoured across the nationwide processions that transport statues of Durga, Saraswati, Ganesha, Lakshmi, and others to nearby rivers or oceans for immersion.