Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?

Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated across India to worship the nine forms of the Adi shakti, the supreme Goddess or Goddess Durga.

how is the shardiya navratri festival celebrated in different Indian states?
Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
Shardiya Navratri festival continues till nine nights and is believed to be very auspicious. This year Navratri is on 3 October and will end on 12th October. Here's how Navratri is celebrated in various Indian states.

Gujarat:

Garba and Dandiya Raas:

The Navratri celebrations in Gujarat are famous for being very lively and intense. Folk dances called Garba and Dandiya Raas are performed by groups of people in honour of Goddess Durga. People wear bright clothes, play rhythmic music, and dance until late at night as part of the parties.

Aarti and Worship:

Every evening before the dances start, devotees perform aarti, a religious rite. To honour and offer their devotion to the goddess, and for this ritual they built big platforms and lit lamps.

West Bengal:

Durga Puja:

In West Bengal, the big festival of Durga Puja happens at the same time as Navratri. Vijayadashami is the last day of the five-day holiday. Beautiful idols of Goddess Durga are kept in large, ornately painted pandals, which are temporary buildings.

Cultural Performances and Sindoor Khela:

Traditional dance, music, and theatre acts are all part of the festival. As a way to say goodbye to the goddess, before Visarjan, all married women do "Sindoor Khela." In this ritual, they decorate each other and play with each other with vermillion powder.

Maharashtra:

Golu and Bhondla:

Hindus in Maharashtra celebrate Navratri with bhajans, dancing, and the traditional folk dance "Bhondla." A "Golu," a display of dolls and figurines that show different gods, goddesses, and mythological scenes, is another unique rite that people take part in.

Ayudha Puja:

People worship their tools, books, cars, and instruments on the ninth day, which is called Ayudha Puja. They do this because they believe these things are blessings from the goddess.

Karnataka:

Mysuru Dasara:

The ninth day of Navratri is called "Dasara" in Karnataka, especially in Mysuru. The royal parade is on Vijayadashami, which happened on the last day of Navratri. Fair, music and dance arrangements make the people involved with their family and friends. Mysore Palace is decorated with full lights. Everybody enjoys the life.

Bommai Golu:

A lot of houses show "Bommai Golu," which means worshipping dolls and figurines that are set up on steps, just like in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu:

Kolu Arrangement:

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is known as the "Kolu" or "Golu" arrangement, which is a set of steps with clay dolls of gods, goddesses, animals, and people on them. A lot of people enjoy the festival with their friends and family.

Music and Dance:

During the celebrations, women give each other gifts and sweets in the night while music and dance shows take place.

Himachal Pradesh:

Kullu Dussehra:

Everyone in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, calls the event "Kullu Dussehra." Unlike some other states, the events here start on the last day of Navratri. Unlike other states, the celebrations here begin on the last day of Navratri. Devotees carry idols of local deities in a grand procession to the Dhalpur Maidan, accompanied by music and dance.

Religious Festivities:

During the celebrations, effigies of Ravana are burnt to show that good has won over evil.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:

Ramlila Performances:

People in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar celebrate Navratri with a different angle. They celebrate "Ramlila" performances. It is a dramatic retelling of Lord Rama's life, which ends with his win over Ravana, who is the king of demons. A large crowd joined to see the performance. This performance is one of the part of the celebration.

Fasting and Devotion:

Devotees are used to fasting during those nine days. They worship the goddess with great affection.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Bathukamma Festival:

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hindus celebrate Navratri at the same time as the "Bathukamma" festival, which honours Goddess Gauri. Females make flower arrangements and put them in water. They celebrate the night with dancing and singing all night.

Ayudha Puja and Navami Kanya Puja:

Some practices are very important, like Ayudha Puja (worship of tools) and Navami Kanya Puja (worship of young girls as goddess forms).

These are the ways different parts of India enjoy Navratri in bright and interesting ways. Here we can see how spiritually and culturally rich our country is. The event is a lively and heartfelt celebration of devotion, joy, and community that brings people from all over the world together.

