Durga Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Origin, And Traditions Of The Festival

India is a country that is well-known for its diverse cultures and traditions, and it is also well-known for its lively festivals that celebrate the rich blend of spirituality, heritage, and harmony that exists within the country. Particularly noteworthy among these is the Durga Puja, which is widely regarded as one of the most gorgeous and widely cherished types of celebration. This all-encompassing manual extends an invitation to you to investigate the intricate fabric of the Durga Puja. It provides insights into the historical roots of the puja, as well as its significance and the various cultural aspects that come together to make it an exceptionally magnificent event.