Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was recently spotted in Mumbai struggling to walk as he needed assistance from passersby. A video doing the rounds on social media platforms X and Instagram, shows the ex-cricketer finding it difficult to walk as people coming to his aid. (More Cricket News)
Kambli has been suffering severe health issues in the recent past, including a cardiac arrest he suffered in 2013. In 2012, the Mumbai cricketing stalwart underwent angioplasty on his two blocked arteries.
Social media users were quick to comment and post a get-well soon message to the former cricketer.
“I hope he recovers soon and gets the support he needs,” someone commented.
Kambli has played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for Team India. He amassed 1084 runs in Tests at an average of 54.20 whereas he scored 2477 runs in the 50-over format.
To add to the above, Kambli also has nearly 10,000 runs in First-class cricket with a career-best of 262.
Kambli is also the third-youngest cricketer to score a double-hundred in Tests (against England) at the Wankhede in 1993. He scored 224 runs at an age of 21 years and 32 days.