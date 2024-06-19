Cricket

England Vs West Indies, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of Oman's Pratik Athavale for 5 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England and West Indies will lock horns in their first Super Eight match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

England enter the Super 8 stage of the marquee tournament after defeating Namibia by 41 runs. With 5 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.611, they edged past Scotland due to a superior run rate and advanced to the next round with Australia from Group B. The team led by Jos Buttler will start their title defence once again aiming to lift the trophy for the third time.

West Indies, on the other hand, are riding high on their flawless journey in the group stage matches, securing a perfect eight points and boasting one of the highest Net Run Rates of +3.257. When it comes to championship victories, both West Indies and England stand neck to neck with two trophies each.

Who will win in the Super 8 England Vs West Indies, match 42 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

England Vs West Indies Head to Head

Matches Played - 29

England won - 12

West Indies won - 17

England Vs West Indies Squad

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley


West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

England Vs West Indies Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

England Vs West Indies, St Lucia Weather

The weather of St. Lucia is pleasant, though there is 12% chance of rain. During the England vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup match, at the Daren Sammy cricket ground, the temperature is expected to be around 28° C. Humidity level might vary in between 80 to 83% with a wind speed of 22 km/h.

England Vs West Indies Pitch

The surface at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium functions better for the batters. Three matches have been played so far and the teams batting first emerged victorious. The pitch favours a high scoring game, with the average first innings score of 199.

England Vs West Indies Prediction

Both the teams boast a package of talents and hold a strong record in the history. The favourites of the England vs West Indies match cannot be picked easily and thus Google gives 50% chances for both, making the match even more thrilling.

