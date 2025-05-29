West Indies' Justin Greaves leaves the field after being bowled out by England's Saqib Mahmood during the first One Day International match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Nick Potts/PA via AP

Follow the highlights of the 1st ODI between England and West Indies from Edgbaston, Birmingham! This clash marks the beginning of a new era in England's white-ball cricket, with Harry Brook leading the side for the first time. England romped to a 238-run win over West Indies in the first ODI at Headingley, marking their second-biggest victory in men's ODIs by runs. After posting a formidable total of exactly 400 — built on fluent half-centuries from Root, Duckett, Brook, and a sparkling 82 from local star Jacob Bethell — England’s bowlers dismantled the West Indies lineup with ease. Saqib Mahmood and Craig Overton did the early damage, while Harry Brook took five catches in the field. The visitors were folded for just 162 in 25.3 overs, handing England a dominant 1-0 lead heading into Sunday’s clash in Cardiff.

LIVE UPDATES

29 May 2025, 04:18:53 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Where To Watch The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

29 May 2025, 04:25:47 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Match Start Timing The match will start at 5:30 PM IST and the toss is expected to take place at 5:00 PM IST.

29 May 2025, 04:45:06 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Playing XI England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid.

29 May 2025, 05:29:19 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Toss West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

29 May 2025, 05:34:46 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Jamie Smith And Ben Duckett Open For ENG Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett stride out to open for England, with Phil Salt notably absent after a string of low scores in ODIs. It's a bold move—Smith, who struggled at No. 3 in the Champions Trophy, has never opened in List A cricket. With conditions looking helpful early on, West Indies seamer Matthew Forde will be eyeing early breakthroughs, a slip in place and all eyes on Smith’s ability to adapt under pressure.

29 May 2025, 06:00:56 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: ENG 63/0 (6.2) Smith is playing as an opener role for the first time in his cricketing career and has looked strong; both mentally and physically. After getting a chance in just the fourth delivery that he faced, Smith has grabbed the opportunity with his both hands. He has raced to 37 in just 21 deliveries including 7 boundaries.

29 May 2025, 06:17:10 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: ENG 90/1 (10) WICKET! Brandon King pulls off an absolute stunner at mid-wicket to break the opening stand! Alzarri Joseph, bowling short of a length at 135 kmph, tempts Smith into a fierce pull. It rockets off the bat but flies straight to King, who dives one-handed to his left and takes a sensational catch. Smith, who was living on the edge, finally perishes, and Joseph strikes in his very first over—experience paying off big in English conditions!

29 May 2025, 06:44:48 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Ben Duckett Hits Fifty! Ben Duckett completed his yet another half-century in the 14th over. Gudakesh Motie was introduced into the attack in the next over. He conceded just singles in front of the batters Duckett and Root. ENG - 124/1 (16)

29 May 2025, 07:00:31 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Duckett Falls! Justin Graves came to bowl his third over on trot and dismissed the set batter Ben Duckett on the first delivery of the over. Captain Harry Brook has came to bat for the first time when he is leading the national side. Joe Root is looking in solid touch. ENG - 140/2 (20)

29 May 2025, 07:23:11 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Joe Root Hits 50! Joe Root completed his 42nd half-century of the ODI career with a single off Gudakesh Motie's bowling in the 25th over. Harry Brook shifted his gears in the next over and went for a couple of sixes. ENG - 178/2 (26)

29 May 2025, 07:46:50 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Root Falls, Brook Hits 50! Joe Root lost his wicket in the 27th over when Jayden Seales dismissed him. He made 57 runs off 67 balls. Harry Brook took no time to complete his half-century and started his career as captain with a 41-ball half-century. Jos Buttler is the new batter at the crease. ENG - 212/3 (30)

29 May 2025, 07:56:32 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Brook Falls! Jayden Seales got his second wicket of the match when he dismissed the captain of England's team, Harry Brook in his sixth over. He has leaked runs at a run rate of near 10. Jacob Bethell has joined Jos Buttler at the crease. ENG - 231/4 (32)

29 May 2025, 08:16:57 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Bethell, Buttler Rebuild Innings Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler have added 32 runs for the fifth wicket after the dismissal of captain Harry Brook. Former captain Buttler is looking to continue his fine form from IPL and will try to take charge in the death overs. Bethell is finding boundaries at ease. ENG - 257/4 (37)

29 May 2025, 08:41:44 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Jayden Seales Strikes Again! Jayden Seales was called back into the attack in the 41st over and Jos Buttler welcomed him with a boundary. He got his revenge on the very next ball and dismissed the former captain. Will Jacks is the new batter at the crease. Jacob Bethell and Jacks are taking the English innings forward. ENG - 293/5 (42)

29 May 2025, 09:03:30 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Bethell Hits Fifty! Jacob Bethell completed his half-century in just 42 balls with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph in the 45th over. He shifted gears after that and hit a big six to end the over. Will Jacks is also helping him in the death overs. Bethell hit two boundaries in the next over as well. ENG - 354/5 (46)

29 May 2025, 09:33:32 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Target Set For Windies Jacob Bethell changed gears in the death overs. He, along with Will Jacks played some big shots to take their team to 400 runs. Jacks made 39 runs off 24 balls, whereas Bethell made 82 runs off 53 balls. Now, West Indies need 401 runs to win this match and take a lead in the series. ENG - 400/8 (50)

29 May 2025, 09:34:54 pm IST Innings Break! Brief Score: ENG - 400/8 (50) Jacob Bethell - 82 (53), Ben Duckett - 60 (48) | Jayden Seales: (9-0-84-4)

29 May 2025, 10:15:20 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Chase Starts Justin Greaves and Brandon King opened the batting for West Indies and Saqib Mahmood came to bowl the first over for England. Just seven runs from the first over. WI - 7/0 (1)

29 May 2025, 10:22:39 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Mahmood Strikes! Saqib Mahmood came to bowl his second over and dismissed Justin Graves when Harry Brook took a fine catch. Keacy Carty came to the crease replacing him. Brydon Carse dismissed King in his second over to struck the Windies again. WI - 17/2 (4)

29 May 2025, 10:47:09 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Carty, Hope Rebuild Innings Keacy Carty and Shai Hope have stopped the wickets fall for Windies and the duo has added more than 30 runs for the third wicket. Jamie Overton suffered a hand injury and was taken off the field. His over was completed by Jacob Bethell. WI - 52/2 (9)

29 May 2025, 11:08:29 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Mahmood Strikes Again! Saqib Mahmood has bamboozled West Indies top-order completely. He dismissed the in-form batter Keacy Carty in the 10th over. Then he got rid of Shai Hope in his next over. Windies are four wickets down with Amir Jangoo and Jewel Andrew bating at the crease. WI - 70/4 (12)

29 May 2025, 11:45:18 pm IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Windies Lose Wickets! West Indies are eight wickets down with 100 runs on the board. This may become their worst defeat in the ODI cricket if no batter scores runs from here. Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase and Matthew Forde are down. WI - 102/8 (20)

30 May 2025, 12:15:28 am IST England Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: ENG Beat WI By 238 Runs England delivered one of their most commanding performances in recent ODI history as they demolished West Indies by a massive 238 runs in the first ODI at Headingley, Leeds. The margin of victory is England’s second-biggest ever in men’s ODIs by runs, surpassed only by their 242-run thrashing of Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018. With this win, the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, heading into Sunday’s second ODI at Cardiff with a surge of confidence. The home side’s batting was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Half-centuries from Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook laid the foundation, but it was the local hero Jacob Bethell who stole the show with a sparkling 82 on his home ground. His fluency and shot selection lit up the innings as England powered their way to a daunting total of 400. The hosts managed to reach exactly 400 runs, a figure that not only asserted scoreboard pressure but also demoralised the visitors well before the second innings began. Chasing 401 was always going to be a mammoth task, and the West Indies never looked in the hunt. Their innings started on a sour note, with Greaves dismissed in the third over, and from there it was a procession of wickets. England’s pace duo of Saqib Mahmood and Craig Overton tore through the top order, while Harry Brook showcased his brilliance in the field, taking five catches — an outstanding display of athleticism and awareness. The West Indies were bowled out for 162 in just 26.2 overs.