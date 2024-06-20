Cricket

Super 8s: England Cruise Past West Indies By Eight Wickets In T20 World Cup - In Pics

Defending champions England vanquished hosts West Indies by eight wickets in their Super Eight, Group 2 encounter at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 20). Chasing a target of 181 runs in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the English batters, led by Phil Salt (87 not out off 47 balls), romped home in 17.3 overs. Their bowlers earlier did well to restrict the Windies to a total of 180 on a good pitch for batting. The defeat was West Indies' first in nine T20 internationals.

ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: England vs West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Phil Salt embraces teammate Jonathan Bairstow, right, after defeating the West Indies in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

1/9
Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs against West Indies
Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

2/9
Jonathan Bairstow bats against West Indies
Jonathan Bairstow bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Jonathan Bairstow bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

3/9
Phil Salt bats against West Indies
Phil Salt bats against West Indies Ramon Espinosa

England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

4/9
Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies
Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

5/9
Romario Shepherd bats against England
Romario Shepherd bats against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Romario Shepherd bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

6/9
Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot against England
Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

7/9
England players celebrate Andre Russells wicket
England players celebrate Andre Russell's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Andre Russell during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

8/9
Rovman Powell hits the ball for six against England
Rovman Powell hits the ball for six against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' captain Rovman Powell hits the ball for six runs as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, left, watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

9/9
Johnson Charles bats against England
Johnson Charles bats against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Johnson Charles bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs
  2. Senior BJP Leader Surama Padhy Elected Speaker Of Odisha Assembly
  3. Weather News: Delhi Records Warmest Night In 14 Years; Rescue Ops End In Sikkim; Orange Alert In Kerala For Rains
  4. Roadmap For The Judicial Sector Under NDA 3.0
  5. Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Turns Around After Pilot Notices Snag In Mid-Air
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mirzapur' Trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself
  2. Throwback Thursday: 'Kota Factory's Jitendra Kumar Used To Teach Physics At JEE Coaching Centres To Make Ends Meet In Mumbai
  3. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
  4. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  5. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming Worldwide: Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  4. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  5. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
World News
  1. Beware Of This Mysterious Plant While Hiking In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains
  2. Climate Activists Spray Stonehenge With Orange Paint Ahead Of Summer Solstice
  3. Russia Wipes Out Front-line Ukraine Towns By Retrofitting Bombs, Expanding Air Base Network
  4. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  5. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs