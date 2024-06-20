Cricket

Super 8s: England Cruise Past West Indies By Eight Wickets In T20 World Cup - In Pics

Defending champions England vanquished hosts West Indies by eight wickets in their Super Eight, Group 2 encounter at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 20). Chasing a target of 181 runs in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the English batters, led by Phil Salt (87 not out off 47 balls), romped home in 17.3 overs. Their bowlers earlier did well to restrict the Windies to a total of 180 on a good pitch for batting. The defeat was West Indies' first in nine T20 internationals.