England's Phil Salt embraces teammate Jonathan Bairstow, right, after defeating the West Indies in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
England's Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
England's Jonathan Bairstow bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
England players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Andre Russell during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell hits the ball for six runs as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, left, watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies' Johnson Charles bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.