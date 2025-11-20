Ashes 2025/26: England Captain Ben Stokes Urges Side To Create Their Own History In Australia

Ben Stokes outlines his ambition to the win the Ashes
England have an underwhelming record in Australia
Stokes believes his side can win their first Ashes series in Oz since 2010-11
Ben Stokes outlined his ambition to join the exclusive group of England captains who have successfully brought home the Ashes from Australian soil.
England begin their series this Friday in Perth, with Stokes forming part of an arsenal of bowlers that also includes Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson.
However, England's recent history in Australia has been underwhelming. They have failed to secure a match victory from their last three tours, losing 13 times and drawing twice.
Indeed, their last Ashes series triumph away from home came in 2010-11 under the guidance of Andrew Strauss, with England winning that series 3-1.
Only five post-war captains in Strauss, Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71) and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55), have tested Ashes glory down under, but Stokes believes the current crop can help him join that list.
"I do understand how big a series this is," Stokes stated.
"I've come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful.
"This is our chance to create our own history, and it is up to us how that looks.
"So, yeah, we're putting it all out there; looking it in the eyes; taking it on; not being afraid of the challenge that we have ahead of us."
Stokes has been part of a winning England team in the Ashes just once, and has played 24 matches against Australia, scoring 1,562 runs across 45 innings.
His highest score came in the second Test in 2019 at Lord's, a game Australia won by 43 runs, while his unbeaten knock of 135 won the third Test at Headingley later in that series.
England have not won the Ashes since 2015. They surrendered the urn with a 4-0 defeat in Australia in 2017-18.
"I know this is a series that probably gets highlighted above all the other series that I've been a captain in," Stokes added.
"But it will not diminish anything of the time, energy and effort I've given to being an England captain."
Stokes is back to fitness after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of England's last Test, against India in July.
The 34-year-old has not completed any of England's past four series because of various injuries and his fitness will be crucial to hopes of regaining the urn.
"I've come into the series fully taking on that all-rounder role with bat and ball," he said.
"I've worked very, very hard to make sure when I am playing I'm able to give that full commitment to that role, just because I know how much of an impact it makes towards the team and how it balances the side out."