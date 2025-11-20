Ashes 2025/26: England Captain Ben Stokes Urges Side To Create Their Own History In Australia

Ben Stokes outlined his ambition to join the exclusive group of England captains who have successfully brought home the Ashes from the land down under

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashes 2025/26: England Captain Ben Stokes Urges England To Create Their Own History In Oz
England captain Ben Stokes Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes outlines his ambition to the win the Ashes

  • England have an underwhelming record in Australia

  • Stokes believes his side can win their first Ashes series in Oz since 2010-11

Ben Stokes outlined his ambition to join the exclusive group of England captains who have successfully brought home the Ashes from Australian soil.

England begin their series this Friday in Perth, with Stokes forming part of an arsenal of bowlers that also includes Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson.

However, England's recent history in Australia has been underwhelming. They have failed to secure a match victory from their last three tours, losing 13 times and drawing twice.

Indeed, their last Ashes series triumph away from home came in 2010-11 under the guidance of Andrew Strauss, with England winning that series 3-1.

Only five post-war captains in Strauss, Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71) and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55), have tested Ashes glory down under, but Stokes believes the current crop can help him join that list. 

"I do understand how big a series this is," Stokes stated.

"I've come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful.

"This is our chance to create our own history, and it is up to us how that looks.

Related Content
Related Content

"So, yeah, we're putting it all out there; looking it in the eyes; taking it on; not being afraid of the challenge that we have ahead of us."

Stokes has been part of a winning England team in the Ashes just once, and has played 24 matches against Australia, scoring 1,562 runs across 45 innings.

His highest score came in the second Test in 2019 at Lord's, a game Australia won by 43 runs, while his unbeaten knock of 135 won the third Test at Headingley later in that series.

Also Read: Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

England have not won the Ashes since 2015. They surrendered the urn with a 4-0 defeat in Australia in 2017-18.

"I know this is a series that probably gets highlighted above all the other series that I've been a captain in," Stokes added.

"But it will not diminish anything of the time, energy and effort I've given to being an England captain."

Stokes is back to fitness after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of England's last Test, against India in July.

The 34-year-old has not completed any of England's past four series because of various injuries and his fitness will be crucial to hopes of regaining the urn.

"I've come into the series fully taking on that all-rounder role with bat and ball," he said.

"I've worked very, very hard to make sure when I am playing I'm able to give that full commitment to that role, just because I know how much of an impact it makes towards the team and how it balances the side out."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs