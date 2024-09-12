ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics

Australia's Cameron Green catches out England's Adil Rashid during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
Australia's Tim David looks on during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
England's Liam Livingstone hits a four during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
England's Jacob Bethell is bowled out by Australia's Adam Zampa during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
Australia's Matt Short, third right, celebrates catching out England's Phil Salt during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
England's Saqib Mahmood celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
England's Sam Curran celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
Australia's Josh Inglis, left, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.
England's Sam Curran catches out Australia's Matt Short during the first IT20 cricket match at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.
Australia's Matt Short plays a shot during the first IT20 match between England and Australia at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
Australia's Travis Head bats during the first IT20 match against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.