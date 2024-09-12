Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics

Australia started their white-ball campaign against England with a comfortable 28-run win at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, Australia made 179 runs thanks to a blistering start by the openers Travis Head and Matthew Short. Despite adding 86 runs inside the powerplay, the hosts could only reach 179 runs after 20 overs. Liam Livingstone took three wickets whereas Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood grabbed a brace each. In response, England kept losing wickets from the start and were bundled out for 151 runs. Sean Abbott took three wickets, and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa took a couple of wickets each. England will host Australia for the second T20I in Cardiff on Friday.

England vs Australia 1st T20I: | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Cameron Green catches out England's Adil Rashid during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

2/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australias Tim David looks on during the match
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia's Tim David looks on during the match | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Tim David looks on during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

3/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Englands Liam Livingstone hits a four
England vs Australia 1st T20I: England's Liam Livingstone hits a four | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Liam Livingstone hits a four during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

4/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Englands Jacob Bethell is bowled out by Australias Adam Zampa
England vs Australia 1st T20I: England's Jacob Bethell is bowled out by Australia's Adam Zampa | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell is bowled out by Australia's Adam Zampa during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

5/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australias Matt Short, third right, celebrates catching out Englands Phil Salt
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia's Matt Short, third right, celebrates catching out England's Phil Salt | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Matt Short, third right, celebrates catching out England's Phil Salt during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

6/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Englands Saqib Mahmood celebrates taking the wicket of Cameron Green
England vs Australia 1st T20I: England's Saqib Mahmood celebrates taking the wicket of Cameron Green | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Saqib Mahmood celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

7/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Englands Sam Curran celebrates taking the wicket of Australias Josh Inglis
England vs Australia 1st T20I: England's Sam Curran celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Sam Curran celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

8/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australias Josh Inglis plays a shot against England
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot against England | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Josh Inglis, left, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia in Southampton, England.

9/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Englands Sam Curran catches out Australias Matt Short
England vs Australia 1st T20I: England's Sam Curran catches out Australia's Matt Short | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Sam Curran catches out Australia's Matt Short during the first IT20 cricket match at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.

10/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australias Matt Short plays a shot against England
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia's Matt Short plays a shot against England | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Matt Short plays a shot during the first IT20 match between England and Australia at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

11/11
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australias Travis Head bats against England
England vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia's Travis Head bats against England | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Australia's Travis Head bats during the first IT20 match against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.

