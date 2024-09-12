Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics

Australia started their white-ball campaign against England with a comfortable 28-run win at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, Australia made 179 runs thanks to a blistering start by the openers Travis Head and Matthew Short. Despite adding 86 runs inside the powerplay, the hosts could only reach 179 runs after 20 overs. Liam Livingstone took three wickets whereas Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood grabbed a brace each. In response, England kept losing wickets from the start and were bundled out for 151 runs. Sean Abbott took three wickets, and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa took a couple of wickets each. England will host Australia for the second T20I in Cardiff on Friday.