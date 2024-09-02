Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online

Duleep Trophy 2024: Here are the live streaming, squad, timing and other details for the Team A vs Team B, Duleep Trophy 2024 match

Shubman-Gill-Indian-Cricket-AP-Photo
Shubman Gill will be leading Team A in the Duleep Trophy. Photo: AP
info_icon

The much-awaited Duleep Trophy 2024-25 will get underway from September 5 and will mark the start of Indian cricket's domestic season. (More Cricket News)

The Duleep Trophy holds significant importance as many top Indian cricketers will look to secure their spots in the Test team especially with the Bangladesh series and the highly-awaited Australia series later this year.

The likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to impress the BCCI selectors as they will be in action.

Captains for this season are Shubman Gill (Team A), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Team B), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Team C), and Shreyas Iyer (Team D).

Duleep Trophy 2024-25 squads:

Team A

Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Schedule:

Date Fixtures Venue
September 05-08 Team A vs Team B M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
September 05-08 Team C vs Team D ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 12-15 Team A vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
September 12-15 Team B vs Team C ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22 Team B vs Team D ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22 Team A vs Team C Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

Live Streaming and Broadcasting details:

All the matches will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Networks. Fans can also stream the matches online via the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

