Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live: Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey Take DC To 181/5

Welcome to the live coverage of match 17 in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. The stage is set for the epic battle between one of the most competitive sides in WPL 2024. We have Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the blue corner and Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the red corner. A win against RCB will give clearance for the DC's qualification for playoffs. RCB will also try to make their case strong with a victory. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs RCB-W match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)