Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live: Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey Take DC To 181/5

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 17 in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. The stage is set for the epic battle between one of the most competitive sides in WPL 2024. We have Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the blue corner and Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the red corner. A win against RCB will give clearance for the DC's qualification for playoffs. RCB will also try to make their case strong with a victory. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs RCB-W match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: DC - 181/5 (20)
Jemimah Rodrigues - 58 (36), Alice Capsey - 48 (32) | Shreyanka Patil: (4-0-26-4)
Target Set For RCB
After an 18-run over of Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil held her nerves and conceded just five runs in the 20th over to stop Delhi Capitals at 181 runs in 20 overs.
DC - 181/5 (20)
150 Up For DC
Asha Sobhana came to bowl the 17th over and Alice Capsey smashed two boundaries in her over to bring up 150 runs.
DC - 154/2 (17)
Jemimah Completes Fifty!
Jemimah Rodrigues went berserk against Georgia Wareham and smashed two fours to start the over and a six to end the over.
DC - 130/2 (14)
11-Run Over Of Patil
Alice Capsey hit two fours in Shreyanka Patil's second over to extract 11 runs from it.
DC - 84/2 (10)
Sobhana Gets Verma!
Wicket immediately after the strategic timeout. Shafali attempts to go big with a tossed-up delivery outside off, swinging hard and slashing it to point. A safe catch by the fielder stationed there ends the partnership.
DC - 55/1 (7)
20 Runs Off Renuka's Over!
Renuka Thakur Singh came to bowl the 4th over and Meg Lanning started with a couple of boundaries, then she gave two wides. Lanning hit two more boundaries to finish her over of 20 runs.
DC - 36/0 (4)
DC Start Batting
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting and Renuka Thakur Singh came to bowl the first over. She conceded just three runs. A good start for RCB.
DC - 3/0 (1)
Toss Update
Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Pitch Report
The same pitch that was used yesterday. Not a lot of grass on it. Looks easy to bat on. Lots of runs on the card. Batting first might help the teams despite last night's epic encounter as there is no sign of dew.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy