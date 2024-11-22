Manan Vohra-led Chandigarh take on Puducherry in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group D round 1 fixture on Saturday, November 23 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. (More Cricket News)
Besides Chandigarh and Puducherry, Group D also consists Assam, Railways, Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Speaking of the most titles, Tamil Nadu are the most successful team in the competition’s history with three titles.
Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Chandigarh vs Puducherry will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 11 am.
Where will the Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.