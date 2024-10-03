Cricket

Canada Vs Oman Live Score, T20I Tri-series Match 6: CAN Bat First With Aim To Win Competition

Follow live scores of the Canada vs Oman T20I which is the sixth and final of the tri-series that also involves Nepal.

canada-vs-nepal-2024-canada-tri-series-t20i-x-cricket-canada
Canada National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Cricket Canada
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the Canada vs Oman T20I which is the sixth and final of the tri-series that also involves Nepal. If Canada win this match, they will win the tri-series. Follow live scores of CAN vs OMN match here. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

Canada have won the toss and have opted to field.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Aqib Ilyas(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale(w), Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Mehran Khan, Jatinder Singh

Canada Squad: Dilpreet Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Akhil Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Aaron Johnson, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Pargat Singh

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: SL-W Chase 117-Run Target After Restricting PAK-W Effectively
  2. Canada Vs Oman Live Score, T20I Tri-series Match 6: CAN Bat First With Aim To Win Competition
  3. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match
  4. BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs
  5. BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Low-Scoring Opener
Football News
  1. OFC 2-2 KBFC, ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters Settle For Draw After 4-Goal First Half
  2. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 2-2 KBFC At Full-time
  3. FC Goa Vs NEUFC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. UEFA Nations League: Fit-Again Kylian Mbappe Not Selected By France
  5. Dominik Szoboszlai 'Loving' Midfield Unity With Alexis Mac Allister And Ryan Gravenberch
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  2. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  4. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’
  2. Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation
  3. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
  4. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  5. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points