Canada Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN Match

Canada will be eyeing successive victories when they take on Oman, who are themselves high on the back of a one-wicket victory over Nepal, in match 30 of the ICC CWC League 2 encounter. (More Cricket News)
Oman defeated Nepal by one wicket in match 28 whereas Canada defeated the very same opposition by 103 runs. Oman started off their ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 campaign in a tri-series that also included the likes of Scotland and Namibia.
As per the format of ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, the eight teams will lock horns in 24 tri-series’ of six matches each.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Ravinderpal Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Aaditya Varadarajan.
Canada will take on Oman in match 30 of the ICC CWC League 2 on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 PM IST at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground.
Where to watch Canada Vs Oman, Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?
The live streaming of the Canada vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.