Bihar Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bihar team led by Sakibul Gani will take on Rajasthan, who will be under the leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Mahipal Lomror as the two sides clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Group A Round 1 clash on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Rajasthan have some T20 bigwigs in their ranks such as Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Hooda, and the skipper himself.
Bihar vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Bihar vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Bihar vs Rajasthan will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Bihar vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.