Bihar Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bihar will cross swords against Punjab in a Group A Round 2 fixture of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Bihar were handed a humiliating 108-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in the first round, and will hope to get things back on track in their campaign.
Punjab on the other hand, with a squad as solid as ever, come into the tie after a four-wicket loss to Bengal after Shahbaz Ahmed’s heroics, and will be desperate for a win.
Bihar vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Bihar vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match between Bihar and Punjab will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday, November 25, at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Bihar vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.