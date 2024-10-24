Cricket

Biggest Test Cricket Upsets Of 2024: Which Shocked More--Bengaluru Or Gabba?

Here's the analysis of four matches and the biggest upset of the year in Test cricket of the Indian team

India National Cricket Team Test
India's captain Rohit Sharma, fifth left, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel during the day three of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
info_icon

Which is the biggest upset in Test cricket in 2024? No minnow has shocked a major Test-playing nation at home so far in the calendar year. On the other hand, there have been 13 away victories but only four of them really qualify as an upset – The Gabba, The Oval, Rawalpindi (both matches) and Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

Was West Indies’ sensational eight-run win in Brisbane the biggest shock of the year? Or was it New Zealand’s first Test win in India in over 35 years! There are some other contenders too. What about Bangladesh’s twin victories in Rawalpindi? And then there was Sri Lanka’s triumph against Bazball England at The Oval.

We analyse these four matches and explore the biggest upset of the year in Test cricket.

1. West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs, The Gabba, Brisbane

This was a classic David vs Goliath encounter and unarguably the biggest upset of the year in Test cricket! Australia were the number-one-ranked Test team in January. In contrast, West Indies had struggled in the format and could barely assemble an XI together.

They were inexperienced and lacked pedigree as most of their superstars only played white-ball cricket. Moreover, West Indies had not defeated Australia in a Test since the famous 418-run chase at St Johns in Antigua in 2003.

West Indies had the worst win-loss ratio of 0.533 amongst the top eight Test-playing nations since 2020 and were reduced to a minnow in red-ball cricket since the new millennium. They had not registered a Test victory Down Under since the win at the W.A.C.A in 1997!

West Indies had suffered defeat in 15 of the 17 Tests thereafter in Australia which included four losses by an innings and three each by margins of over 350 runs and seven or more wickets. Australia had clean-swept four of the six series against them at home since 2000. The Gabba was their bastion where they had lost just one encounter in the last 35 years!

Despite all the odds and adversities and punters betting against them, West Indies uprooted a fancied Australian side in its own fortress and came out victorious by eight runs in a thriller at The Gabba.

While new heroes emerged with the bat – the likes of Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva and debutant, Kevin Sinclair, it was really Shamar Jospeh who cranked it up for West Indies and was their star of the match. Joseph returned with 7-68 in 11.5 overs in the fourth innings and initiated an Australian collapse where they capitulated from 113 for 2 to 207 all-out.

2. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India were almost invincible at home. This Indian outfit had the greatest record in home conditions for any team in any era in Test cricket history! No team had a better record in their own backyard than India in the last 12 years! India in India under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was stronger than the great Australian teams of the late 1990s and 2000s Down Under under Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting and the mighty West Indian team of Clive Lloyd in the Caribbean in the 1970s and 80s.

New Zealand did not boast of a great record in India. They had beaten India in India on just two occasions, the last of which happened way back in 1988! India had won the four previous home series against New Zealand, which included two clean sweeps.

New Zealand had lost two Tests by an innings, two by margins of over 300 runs and two more by margins of between 175 and 200 runs in their last eight encounters in the country! To add to their woes, they were without their captain, best batter and unarguably the greatest one of all-time – Kane Williamson.

New Zealand made the most of the overcast conditions, a helpful pitch and a bad call at the toss by Rohit Sharma as the trio of Matt Henry, Tim Southee and William O’Rourke routed India for a paltry 46 – their lowest team total in India!

Rachin Ravindra led the way with the bat and hammered a brilliant ton giving New Zealand a massive 356-run lead. India did stage a fightback in the second innings but again collapsed against the second new ball losing eight wickets for their last 54 runs. New Zealand chased down the 107-run target and romped home to a famous win by eight wickets.

3. Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi &
    Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Rawalpindi

This was Bangladesh’s biggest win against a Test playing nation in their cricketing history. A series win against Pakistan in Pakistan is no mean feat!
It was only the third away series win for them in 35 series – Bangladesh had defeated West Indies in the Caribbean in 2009 and then beaten a low-ranked Zimbabwe in 2021.

Mushfiqur Rahim hammered a brilliant 191 in the series opener which helped Bangladesh overtake the home team’s total of 448. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then bagged seven wickets between them and triggered a Pakistani collapse in the second innings which paved way for a big win for the visitors. It was Bangladesh’s first ever Test win against Pakistan in 14 meetings.

India lost the first Test against New Zealand by eight wickets in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
For The Record: Bengaluru Test Debacle Latest In Swelling List Of India’s Poor Starts

BY Nikhil Narain

Mehidy Hasan was again the hero with the ball in the second Test. His five-wicket haul in the first innings helped Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 274. Litton Das then showcased his class and lifted Bangladesh from the doldrums (26 for 6) to a total of 262. Pakistan crumbled against pace in the second innings and folded for 172. Bangladesh chased down the 185-run target with six wickets in hand.

4. Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets, The Oval, London

Sri Lanka had won just three Tests in England. They were up against a rampaging English unit who had redefined batting in Test cricket in the last couple of years through their ultra-aggressive approach, popularly known as ‘BAZBALL’! With wins at Old Trafford and Lord’s, England had already wrapped up the three-match series.

They had the upper hand at The Oval too taking a valuable 50-plus lead in the first innings. However, Sri Lanka showed grit and fight and routed England for 156 in the second innings. Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando were the stars with the ball and bagged seven wickets between them.

However, no sub-continent team had chased a 200-plus target successfully in England. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Pathum Nissanka displayed his class and smashed one of the finest tons by a subcontinent batter in England with hisunbeaten match-winning 127 off just 124 deliveries taking Sri Lanka to a memorable eight-wicket win.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambia vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15
  2. Biggest Test Cricket Upsets Of 2024: Which Shocked More--Bengaluru Or Gabba?
  3. SL Vs WI 2nd ODI: Charith Asalanka Leads Sri Lanka To Series Win Over West Indies
  4. ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  5. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
Football News
  1. Nottingham Forest Vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win
  3. Everton Vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Brighton Vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested