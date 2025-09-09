Bazball ‘Misconceptions’ Are ‘Disrespectful’ For England Players, Says Brendon McCullum

England coach Brendon McCullum defended his team’s style, dismissing the ‘misconceptions’ about his Bazball approach that he termed ‘disrespectful’ to the efforts put in by the Three Lions players

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bazball ‘Misconceptions’ Are ‘Disrespectful’ For England Players, Says Brendon McCullum
File photo of England Test head coach Brendon McCullum. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brendon McCullum dismissed misconceptions about Bazball that he termed disrespectful to England players

  • McCullum said that he emphasises player freedom over a rigid playing style

  • The England coach also criticised oversimplified perceptions about the Three Lions team

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum said that the ‘Bazball’ approach signifies player ‘freedom’ and not a rigid style, dismissing the ‘misconceptions’ about their playing strategy as ‘disrespectful’.

McCullum, alongside captain Ben Stokes, rejuvenated the England Test squad after their poor run of winning just one match in seventeen. This assertive, positive brand of cricket gained significant attention following his 2022 appointment and has been termed ‘Bazball’.

Demystifying England’s Approach

Brendon McCullum expressed frustration regarding prevailing perceptions of the England cricket team, underlining that their strategy is not rigid. Speaking on the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast, as reported by ‘BBC Sport’, McCullum stated, “We never have that kind of mindset about ourselves in the sense that we’re not rigid in how we go about things.”

The Bazball method originated partly from McCullum’s past experiences, including his personal response to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes in 2014, leading him to endorse a more liberated approach to play. While this style has dramatically improved England’s results and garnered excitement among fans, it has also faced criticism.

Related Content
Related Content

McCullum personally dislikes the term ‘Bazball’. He noted a ‘misconception’ exists, saying, “I think there’s a bit of a misconception about how we play, that we swing the bat as hard as we can, we try to take wickets, and then we go for a round of golf and a few beers.”

He finds such simplification “slightly disrespectful to all of you guys (the players) and all of the people in the setup who work so hard and have such clear determination of wanting to succeed, to have that so simply categorised, almost.”

McCullum Discusses Bazball Mentality

The former New Zealand captain said that he consistently prioritises the players’ mindset over advocating a rigid playing method or focusing solely on high scoring. “For us, it’s about trying to create an environment that allows you to handle the pressures of international cricket, to understand the size of that task, but to not be restricted in your ability to play,” McCullum said.

“You want your talent to come out. I hate seeing talent stymied, so having a certain style or belief in how we want to play gives us the best chance of success,” McCullum added. “You can’t do that if you are bound by this tension and negativity.” This philosophy guides the England Test side’s strategic direction.

Brendon McCullum Steering England’s Test Side

McCullum’s appointment came in 2022. He revealed feeling unsuited to taking up the white-ball role then, as he perceived that team required someone to elevate them “from good to great”. His abilities aligned more effectively with Test cricket.

He explained, “I felt like what you guys needed at that time, my skills were kind of suited to that (Test cricket) – giving guys confidence and encouragement to push the boundaries of their games.”

He continued, “I looked at where the white-ball side was at and I was thinking, that’s not really my skill, I’m about giving a team soul and purpose and freedom, and pushing them towards bravery on the field,” he added. “So I felt the Test team was more aligned to that, at the time.”

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis