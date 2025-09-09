Bazball ‘Misconceptions’ Are ‘Disrespectful’ For England Players, Says Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum dismissed misconceptions about Bazball that he termed disrespectful to England players
England Test head coach Brendon McCullum said that the ‘Bazball’ approach signifies player ‘freedom’ and not a rigid style, dismissing the ‘misconceptions’ about their playing strategy as ‘disrespectful’.
McCullum, alongside captain Ben Stokes, rejuvenated the England Test squad after their poor run of winning just one match in seventeen. This assertive, positive brand of cricket gained significant attention following his 2022 appointment and has been termed ‘Bazball’.
Demystifying England’s Approach
Brendon McCullum expressed frustration regarding prevailing perceptions of the England cricket team, underlining that their strategy is not rigid. Speaking on the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast, as reported by ‘BBC Sport’, McCullum stated, “We never have that kind of mindset about ourselves in the sense that we’re not rigid in how we go about things.”
The Bazball method originated partly from McCullum’s past experiences, including his personal response to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes in 2014, leading him to endorse a more liberated approach to play. While this style has dramatically improved England’s results and garnered excitement among fans, it has also faced criticism.
McCullum personally dislikes the term ‘Bazball’. He noted a ‘misconception’ exists, saying, “I think there’s a bit of a misconception about how we play, that we swing the bat as hard as we can, we try to take wickets, and then we go for a round of golf and a few beers.”
He finds such simplification “slightly disrespectful to all of you guys (the players) and all of the people in the setup who work so hard and have such clear determination of wanting to succeed, to have that so simply categorised, almost.”
McCullum Discusses Bazball Mentality
The former New Zealand captain said that he consistently prioritises the players’ mindset over advocating a rigid playing method or focusing solely on high scoring. “For us, it’s about trying to create an environment that allows you to handle the pressures of international cricket, to understand the size of that task, but to not be restricted in your ability to play,” McCullum said.
“You want your talent to come out. I hate seeing talent stymied, so having a certain style or belief in how we want to play gives us the best chance of success,” McCullum added. “You can’t do that if you are bound by this tension and negativity.” This philosophy guides the England Test side’s strategic direction.
Brendon McCullum Steering England’s Test Side
McCullum’s appointment came in 2022. He revealed feeling unsuited to taking up the white-ball role then, as he perceived that team required someone to elevate them “from good to great”. His abilities aligned more effectively with Test cricket.
He explained, “I felt like what you guys needed at that time, my skills were kind of suited to that (Test cricket) – giving guys confidence and encouragement to push the boundaries of their games.”
He continued, “I looked at where the white-ball side was at and I was thinking, that’s not really my skill, I’m about giving a team soul and purpose and freedom, and pushing them towards bravery on the field,” he added. “So I felt the Test team was more aligned to that, at the time.”
(With PTI Inputs)