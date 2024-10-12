BAN-W Vs RSA-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the Group B encounter between the two sides on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Playing 11s
Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa come into the match with the same 11 while Bangladesh have made a solitary change.
Bangladesh, the original hosts of this edition, have just one win in their three outings in the tournament so far. South Africa have registered two wins and have faced a defeat in their three matches. A win today is much needed for both teams as only two out of the five teams from the group can advance to the semifinals.
The match is a must-win game for Bangladesh. A loss for Bangladesh would put a full stop to their campaign while a defeat for South Africa would mean their fortunes will be now in other teams' hands.