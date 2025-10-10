Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: BAN-W Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check out the toss update and playing XIs for BAN-W, NZ-W for match 11 of the 50-over World Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand match report icc womens world cup 2025 toss update playing xi
Bangladesh lost to England in their previous ICC Women's Cricket World Cup outing. Photo: AP
  • New Zealand win toss, bat first against Bangladesh

  • White Ferns winless after two games

  • Bangladesh eyeing second win in their third outing

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in match 11 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 10).

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

The White Ferns are winless after two games and will face the spin challenge of the Nigar Sultana-led side, who have one victory so far. But history is in favour of New Zealand, who are yet to taste defeat against Bangladesh in one-day internationals.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque

