Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Bat First In Do-Or-Die Match

The only team other than India to win the Women's Asia Cup, Bangladesh are in a tricky situation in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They lost to Sri Lanka in the opening match and then won against Thailand. Today, they take on Malaysia who have struggled in their two matches in the tournament. Even a win might not be enough for Malaysia to qualify for the semifinal while victory for Bangladesh is likely to carry them to the final four.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabikun Nahar
Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam(c), Wan Julia(w), Elsa Hunter, Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh Nabil