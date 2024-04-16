Bahrain vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

One of Bahrain or Cambodia will be able to get off the mark in the points tally at the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 in the Group B clash between the two teams on Tuesday. Watch BAH vs CAM live, here is how. (More Cricket News)
Cambodia and Bahrain are both without a win in the tournament so far.
Bahrain has lost three to start their campaign, while Cambodia has lost two out of the two games that they have played.
Bahrain, who along with hosts Oman played the tournament opener, lost the close encounter between the two teams by three runs. The Gulf nation then went down to United Arab Emirates by 37 runs in a high scoring game. The win eluded them in their last match as well as they were defeated by Kuwait by 26 runs.
While Bahrain have been a bit competitive in their games, Cambodia has really struggled in the tournament. In their first match against Kuwait they were given a one-sided defeat by 8 wickets with 52 balls still remaining. In the next match that they played against the hosts Oman they again lost, this time by 63 runs.
Head To Head Record
The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in international cricket.
Live Streaming Details
When does the Bahrain vs Cambodia match begin?
The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bahrain vs Cambodia on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.
Where can one live stream the Bahrain vs Cambodia ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.
For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.
Squads
Cambodia: Luqman Butt (c), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wk), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain.
Kuwait: Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Aslam (c), Nimish Lathief, Parvindar Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Ali Zaheer, Nawaf Ahmed, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Umar.