Months after appointing them as skippers in place of Babar Azam, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly lost faith in the capabilities of Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead their national outfits. The board now seemingly believes Babar is the most suitable candidate to captain the side again. (More Cricket News)
A PTI report has quoted sources in the PCB think-tank saying that the board came to the conclusion that with no better option available, Babar is the best choice to lead the team again.
"The funny part is that the powers that be appear to have lost faith in Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi's ability to lead the national side in Test and T20 formats with the change in the board's chairmanship," a source was quoted as saying in the report.
The source added that Babar was now unsure about taking up the role. "Feelers have been sent out to Babar to find out if he is ready to take charge again and he has shown some reservations. Apparently, he wants some assurances from the board chairman," the source said.
"Shaheen, during Zaka's time, was seen as the saviour of Pakistan cricket as T20 captain as he had won two finals for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. But he now appears to have run out of favour very quickly with the change of guard in the board,” another source was quoted as saying in the report.
Babar was removed as white-ball captain, soon after his team failed to make it past the group stages during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The 29-year-old had then quit as Test captain too. While Masood was appointed skipper in the red-ball format, Shaheen was made the T20I leader.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has batted for his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi to be retained as T20I captain. "I think that if you have appointed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility then give him time as well," Afridi told the media in Karachi.
"If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong," he added.
(With PTI inputs)