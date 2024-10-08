Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand / Australia captain Alyssa Healy / Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat / field first against New Zealand women in match 10 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Playing XIs:
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
What did The Captains say?
Sophie Devine - We would have batted first, the surface tends to get slower, but we'll need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. That match against India was massive, but it's just one game out of four. Everyone starts from scratch in World Cups, we would love to go one-up and take our chances. One change, Fran Jonas comes in place of Jess Kerr.
Alyssa Healy - We will bat first. I think the tournament has shown that it's difficult to chase, get a score and hope for the bowlers to deliver. A bit more grass on this wicket, hopefully, we can take advantage. Just one change - Grace Harris comes in for Darcie Brown, a like-for-like replacement
Both the teams enter into this encounter on the back of commanding wins in their campaign openers. Australia started their title defence with a six-wicket win over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. New Zealand drubbed India in their tournament opener by 58 runs.
Squads:
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming:
The Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.