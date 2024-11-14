The toss for the first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane has been delayed due to lightning on Thursday, November 14. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
There has been a slight drizzle but more rain expected with dark clouds looming around the stadium.
The covers are firmly in place, and the condition has left both fans and players on the edge.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 39% probability of thunderstorms with 65% probability of precipitation, which puts the game in serious threat.
Pakistan, coming from a 1-2 ODI win over the Aussies, would be itching for the game to start, as they have a good record against the Josh Inglis-led side, having won 13 T20Is in 25 encounters.
Australia Vs Pakistan, T20I squads
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.