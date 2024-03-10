Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3: Visitors Require 202 Runs, Kiwis Seek 6 Wickets For Victory

New Zealand Cricket team seek six wickets on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia to win the match in Christchurch on March 10, Sunday 2024. (Photo: X| BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand Cricket team seek six wickets on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia to win the match in Christchurch on March 10, Sunday 2024. (Photo: X| BLACKCAPS)