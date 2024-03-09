"We got so much cricket coming up, so looking forward to it. When you look at the series as a whole, in those small moments we haven't been able to keep it going," Stokes said after the Dharamsala match. "We all know as individuals as to where it all went wrong. When India got on top with the ball a lot of men came around the bat and you got to find ways to keep those guys out of play."

The flamboyant all-rounder, who himself is considered the best man to lead a Bazball-playing team, however, failed to make an impression in the series. But the visitors found new heroes in young Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley; and there were moments to cherish. James Anderson became the first pacer to take 700 Test wickets, while the likes of Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett showed that applying themselves in testing conditions is as important as showcasing skills.

ALSO READ: Player Of The Series Yashasvi Jaiswal's Statement